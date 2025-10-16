Greetings, Engineers!

In our last update, we rolled out [Blueprints with Foundations] and the [New Multithreading System]. Since then, we’ve been keeping a close eye on your discussions and feedback — and we really appreciate all the ideas and reports you’ve shared with us! Based on your input, we’ve been hard at work polishing things up with a round of fixes and improvements.

Here is today's full update log:

Verson 0.10.33.27005

[Changes]

● Added an [Auto-Assign] mode to the advanced settings of multithreading system, which is selected by default. When enabled, the operating system will automatically assign logical processors to game threads.

● Added an [Attack Dark Fog Buildings] toggle to the fleet panel in the combat interface, allowing players to control whether Icarus’ ground or space drone fleets attack Dark Fog structures.

● When a Splitter inputs stacked cargos into a Depot above it, if the slots in the Depot cannot fully

accommodate the stack, the stacked items will be split before being input.

● Newly saved blueprints will now be auto-selected in the [Blueprint Library].

● Players can now directly enter blueprint mode from the [Planetary View].

[Bugfix]

● Fixed a bug where thread affinity binding failures were not handled silently in certain system environments.

● Fixed an issue where the copied blueprint area might be slightly larger than the actual range when copying blueprints.

● Fixed a bug where Logistics Bots interact with Inventory might cause an error when viewing blueprint data.

● Fixed an issue where dragging the [Research Queue] after pausing game time in the [Tech Tree] would cause incorrect animation behavior.

● Fixed a bug that prevented pasting a Dyson Sphere blueprint with a text length exceeding 300,000 characters after copying it.