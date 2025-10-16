🎉 Major Update Released!
VoxMagic now supports GPU acceleration powered by NVIDIA graphics cards, unlocking a new era of real-time voice transformation!
✨ What’s New:
🚀 Up to 90% latency reduction: From around 200ms down to as low as 20ms (depending on GPU performance).
🎧 Perceived delay: Reduced from 1.2s to 0.3s, for a near real-time experience.
🔧 Bug fix: “ta” cutoff issue resolved — smoother voice output.
💡 How to Enable GPU Acceleration:
1️⃣ Download and install the GPU Acceleration DLC (~1.7GB) from Steam.
2️⃣ In VoxMagic, open Settings > GPU Acceleration and turn it on.
3️⃣ The stronger your NVIDIA GPU, the lower the delay!
⚠️ Note: GPU acceleration is only supported on NVIDIA graphics cards. Other GPUs are not supported.
🧩 Experience lightning-fast, real-time AI voice changing now!
Changed files in this update