Major 16 October 2025 Build 20418615 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Major Update Released!
VoxMagic now supports GPU acceleration powered by NVIDIA graphics cards, unlocking a new era of real-time voice transformation!

What’s New:

  • 🚀 Up to 90% latency reduction: From around 200ms down to as low as 20ms (depending on GPU performance).

  • 🎧 Perceived delay: Reduced from 1.2s to 0.3s, for a near real-time experience.

  • 🔧 Bug fix: “ta” cutoff issue resolved — smoother voice output.

💡 How to Enable GPU Acceleration:
1️⃣ Download and install the GPU Acceleration DLC (~1.7GB) from Steam.
2️⃣ In VoxMagic, open Settings > GPU Acceleration and turn it on.
3️⃣ The stronger your NVIDIA GPU, the lower the delay!

⚠️ Note: GPU acceleration is only supported on NVIDIA graphics cards. Other GPUs are not supported.

🧩 Experience lightning-fast, real-time AI voice changing now!

