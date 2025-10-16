 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20418602
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam Next Fest is here!

Hi to all the new players and thanks for all the feedback and user reports!

It was really helpful for squashing bugs and soothing out parts of the game.

All the changes we've made:

  • Store the previous monitor before switching

  • Fixed missing localisation texts

  • Fixed overlapping text on the results screen for some languages

  • Fixed zooming while digging

  • Check for blank user reports before sending

  • Tweaked some localisation

  • Added Japanese

  • Added mouth animation

  • Added blinking animation

  • Made first dig easier

  • Capped min zoom

  • Added new skins

  • Added end game loop and permanent boost

  • Hide mask during end scene

  • Fixed ore pop up not showing in full screen mode

  • New monolith shader

  • Tweaked ore name

  • Tweaked skydomes

  • Added textures to level select

  • Patched Unity vulnerability

Don't forget to wishlist so you'll be notified when the full game comes out next week ːsteamhappyː

