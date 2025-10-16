Steam Next Fest is here!

Hi to all the new players and thanks for all the feedback and user reports!

It was really helpful for squashing bugs and soothing out parts of the game.

All the changes we've made:

Store the previous monitor before switching

Fixed missing localisation texts

Fixed overlapping text on the results screen for some languages

Fixed zooming while digging

Check for blank user reports before sending

Tweaked some localisation

Added Japanese

Added mouth animation

Added blinking animation

Made first dig easier

Capped min zoom

Added new skins

Added end game loop and permanent boost

Hide mask during end scene

Fixed ore pop up not showing in full screen mode

New monolith shader

Tweaked ore name

Tweaked skydomes

Added textures to level select

Patched Unity vulnerability

