Steam Next Fest is here!
Hi to all the new players and thanks for all the feedback and user reports!
It was really helpful for squashing bugs and soothing out parts of the game.
All the changes we've made:
Store the previous monitor before switching
Fixed missing localisation texts
Fixed overlapping text on the results screen for some languages
Fixed zooming while digging
Check for blank user reports before sending
Tweaked some localisation
Added Japanese
Added mouth animation
Added blinking animation
Made first dig easier
Capped min zoom
Added new skins
Added end game loop and permanent boost
Hide mask during end scene
Fixed ore pop up not showing in full screen mode
New monolith shader
Tweaked ore name
Tweaked skydomes
Added textures to level select
Patched Unity vulnerability
Don't forget to wishlist so you'll be notified when the full game comes out next week ːsteamhappyː
