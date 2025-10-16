VR



🚀 Features & Improvements

- Stroke size control: turning on the Contextual Measurements setting allows precise diameter control for the stroke tool, and enables measurement readouts when changing stroke size via analog stick

- Stroke size is exported as tag in FBX exports

- Collab rooms can now be imported like any other file

- FBX imports: files with multiple meshes are now always grouped on import

- Fix thumbnails glitching when loading imports



🐛 Bug Fixes

- (Quest headsets only) Fix Logitech MX Ink not always registering

- Fix microphone mute/unmute button not showing the correct status



Screen Collab



🚀 Features & Improvements

- Show layer info before confirming deletion



🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fix misc camera glitches

- Fix selection tool not respecting groups by default

- Fix some preferences (such as showing world axes) not being saved across sessions

- Fix import issues when using Screen Collab via web browser

- Fix mirror previews when importing objects

- Fix geometry placement issues when importing mirrored objects

- Fix delete key not doing anything on autoselected newly imported objects

- Added error when room loading is not successful

- Unified axis naming for exports

- Fix web browser collad loading issues when room has many layers

- Fix z-fighting on video player UI in orthographic mode

- Fix measure tool objects misbehaving with selection tool

- Correct app preferences now retained across sessions

- Images and videos now show measurements when in import preview