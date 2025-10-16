VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Stroke size control: turning on the Contextual Measurements setting allows precise diameter control for the stroke tool, and enables measurement readouts when changing stroke size via analog stick
- Stroke size is exported as tag in FBX exports
- Collab rooms can now be imported like any other file
- FBX imports: files with multiple meshes are now always grouped on import
- Fix thumbnails glitching when loading imports
🐛 Bug Fixes
- (Quest headsets only) Fix Logitech MX Ink not always registering
- Fix microphone mute/unmute button not showing the correct status
Screen Collab
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Show layer info before confirming deletion
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fix misc camera glitches
- Fix selection tool not respecting groups by default
- Fix some preferences (such as showing world axes) not being saved across sessions
- Fix import issues when using Screen Collab via web browser
- Fix mirror previews when importing objects
- Fix geometry placement issues when importing mirrored objects
- Fix delete key not doing anything on autoselected newly imported objects
- Added error when room loading is not successful
- Unified axis naming for exports
- Fix web browser collad loading issues when room has many layers
- Fix z-fighting on video player UI in orthographic mode
- Fix measure tool objects misbehaving with selection tool
- Correct app preferences now retained across sessions
- Images and videos now show measurements when in import preview
GS 6.5.600
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update