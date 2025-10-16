 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20418556 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR

🚀 Features & Improvements
- Stroke size control: turning on the Contextual Measurements setting allows precise diameter control for the stroke tool, and enables measurement readouts when changing stroke size via analog stick
- Stroke size is exported as tag in FBX exports
- Collab rooms can now be imported like any other file
- FBX imports: files with multiple meshes are now always grouped on import
- Fix thumbnails glitching when loading imports

🐛 Bug Fixes
- (Quest headsets only) Fix Logitech MX Ink not always registering
- Fix microphone mute/unmute button not showing the correct status

Screen Collab

🚀 Features & Improvements
- Show layer info before confirming deletion

🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fix misc camera glitches
- Fix selection tool not respecting groups by default
- Fix some preferences (such as showing world axes) not being saved across sessions
- Fix import issues when using Screen Collab via web browser
- Fix mirror previews when importing objects
- Fix geometry placement issues when importing mirrored objects
- Fix delete key not doing anything on autoselected newly imported objects
- Added error when room loading is not successful
- Unified axis naming for exports
- Fix web browser collad loading issues when room has many layers
- Fix z-fighting on video player UI in orthographic mode
- Fix measure tool objects misbehaving with selection tool
- Correct app preferences now retained across sessions
- Images and videos now show measurements when in import preview

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link