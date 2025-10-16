 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20418504 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey champs,

We’re back with a fresh hotfix — small in size, mighty in dad energy.

Here’s what’s new under the hood (and behind the lawnmower):

  • 💪 Pushing improvements – Dads hosting now wont fly when pushing (As seen in SMii7Y's video)

  • 🧊 Round freeze fix – No more awkward family silence when rounds decide to stop moving. Things should now unfreeze like butter on a hot grill.

  • 🪛 General stability updates – We tightened a few bolts, reattached some screws, and yelled at the code until it behaved.

  • 🔐 Unity security update – After Unity found some security vulnerabilities, we patched things up faster than a dad duct-taping a broken chair. Your dad-athlete data is now safer than a secret stash of garage snacks.

Thanks for sticking with us through another round of digital dad maintenance. Keep stretching, stay hydrated, and as always — remember: if it ain’t broke, we probably fixed it anyway.

– The Dadlympics Team 👟🍔

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1096762
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link