Hey champs,

We’re back with a fresh hotfix — small in size, mighty in dad energy.

Here’s what’s new under the hood (and behind the lawnmower):

💪 Pushing improvements – Dads hosting now wont fly when pushing (As seen in SMii7Y's video)

🧊 Round freeze fix – No more awkward family silence when rounds decide to stop moving. Things should now unfreeze like butter on a hot grill.

🪛 General stability updates – We tightened a few bolts, reattached some screws, and yelled at the code until it behaved.

🔐 Unity security update – After Unity found some security vulnerabilities, we patched things up faster than a dad duct-taping a broken chair. Your dad-athlete data is now safer than a secret stash of garage snacks.

Thanks for sticking with us through another round of digital dad maintenance. Keep stretching, stay hydrated, and as always — remember: if it ain’t broke, we probably fixed it anyway.

– The Dadlympics Team 👟🍔