16 October 2025 Build 20418372 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
We’ve updated Delive’ R Us to the latest version of Unity Engine to ensure better security and future compatibility with new OS and device standards.

🔧 Technical Changes:

Upgraded project to Unity 2023.3.Xf1 (latest stable version)

Fixed shader compatibility issues after migration

Resolved minor warnings in Package Manager

Optimized asset import settings for faster build times

💬 Notes:

This update focuses on engine maintenance and security improvements.
Gameplay and content remain unchanged, but performance and stability should feel smoother overall.

Thank you for your continued support! 🚚💨

