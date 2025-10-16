Hi everyone!

We’ve updated Delive’ R Us to the latest version of Unity Engine to ensure better security and future compatibility with new OS and device standards.



🔧 Technical Changes:



Upgraded project to Unity 2023.3.Xf1 (latest stable version)



Fixed shader compatibility issues after migration



Resolved minor warnings in Package Manager



Optimized asset import settings for faster build times



💬 Notes:



This update focuses on engine maintenance and security improvements.

Gameplay and content remain unchanged, but performance and stability should feel smoother overall.



Thank you for your continued support! 🚚💨

