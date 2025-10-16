Hi everyone!
We’ve updated Delive’ R Us to the latest version of Unity Engine to ensure better security and future compatibility with new OS and device standards.
🔧 Technical Changes:
Upgraded project to Unity 2023.3.Xf1 (latest stable version)
Fixed shader compatibility issues after migration
Resolved minor warnings in Package Manager
Optimized asset import settings for faster build times
💬 Notes:
This update focuses on engine maintenance and security improvements.
Gameplay and content remain unchanged, but performance and stability should feel smoother overall.
Thank you for your continued support! 🚚💨
Update — Unity Security & Compatibility Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update