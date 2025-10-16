Hello everyone! What better way to get through the week than with a fresh hotfix? Dive in!
- Fixed the issue where sentries would sometimes be stuck in air.
- Fixed the issue where animation and loading the MAC 10 magazine were not synced.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to eat while wearing the K6-3.
- Fixed the issue where the outposts would load too soon resulting in performance drop.
- Fixed multiple level design bugs.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to place gas lantern lamps even though it would clip through other BB elements.
- Fixed the issue where it was not possible to drink from water sources from interaction menu.
- Fixed the issue where the player was slowed down to walking speed while opening the inventory and holding weapon in hands.
- Fixed multiple item icons bugs.
- Fixed the issue where even though "enable spawn on the ground" server setting was enabled, some spawn points would still spawn players in the air, without the parachute.
- Fixed the issue where the BB oven element would have placement problems.
- Fixed the issue where opening and closing the tab menu while searching the container would show the No items found! text incorrectly even though the items were there.
- Fixed the issue that made a player immovable while pressing the tab menu while searching the container.
- Fixed multiple animaton bugs.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to place the custom zone center outside of map, causing it to not work.
- Fixed the issue where cargo drop encounter would keep respawning puppets.
- Fixed the issue where Sofa recipes were requiring bundles of planks instead of singular planks.
- Fixed random paint changes while driving painted vehicles.
- Fixed the issue where cargo drops would spawn in flag area.
- Fixed the issue where players were teleporting through walls when exiting the vehicle
- Radio and boombox will now persist in the base.
- Adjusted CRAP ammo bullet damage towards sentries.
- Adjusted commond cold and influenza to not cause any symptoms during the incubation stage.
Last, but not least, as you all expected, we are bringing back the SEASONAL Halloween update with all the accompanying content.
That means the Ritual is back, the Ghost is back and Spooktober is in full effect.
- Implemented a server setting which controls the puppet movement speed.
[World]
In game under "WORLD" subsection "NPC" :scum.PuppetRunningSpeedMultiplier=1.000000 - This setting is used to set puppets running speed, minimal value for this is 0.5 and maximum value is 2.0
- ShowZombies/Animals/ArmedNPCsLocation are now admin commands.
[General]
In game under "GENERAL"
scum.DisableExamineGhost=0 - Enables / Disables examine ghost.
