v1.0.3: Localization and bug fixes implemented＝＝＝▼ Update Details・Corrected some Japanese text and updated corresponding localizations.・Fixed an issue where an unexpected error occurred when launching the game.＝＝＝We are also reviewing other improvement requests we received to see which ones can be implemented.Thank you for your continued support of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo.