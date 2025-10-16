 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20418217 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.3: Localization and bug fixes implemented
＝＝＝
▼ Update Details
・Corrected some Japanese text and updated corresponding localizations.
・Fixed an issue where an unexpected error occurred when launching the game.
＝＝＝

We are also reviewing other improvement requests we received to see which ones can be implemented.
Thank you for your continued support of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2507561
  • Loading history…
