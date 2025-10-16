v1.0.3: Localization and bug fixes implemented
・Corrected some Japanese text and updated corresponding localizations.
・Fixed an issue where an unexpected error occurred when launching the game.
We are also reviewing other improvement requests we received to see which ones can be implemented.
Thank you for your continued support of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo.
