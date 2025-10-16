Prestige levels

Hero Mastery

Future plans

Patch notes:

Hello heroes!Today we introduce a new system into the game:andFrom now on your rank will loop every 100 levels. Meaning that once you surpass rank 100, your rank resets to 0 but your prestige level increases by 1 level giving you a shine new badge and banner.You can currently level your prestige up to Supreme which is equal to level 600 or 6 times 100.Prestige levels are visible in the scoreboard, the in-game hero XP progress widget and the leaderboards.From now on you no longer have to level up all your heroes to reach the maximum rank. Now you can play with whichever hero you like most and when your hero reaches level 30, you can simply continue to level it up which will result in mastery points which are essentially levels above 30.The goal is to eventually add rewards to both the prestige levels and hero mastery points. More news on that will be shared in the future. :)-added prestige levels: recruit, bronze, silver, gold, platinum, diamond and supreme-rank now loops each 100 levels and instead increases the prestige level (maximum level increased from 180 to 600)-new and improved in-game hero progress widget with much better hero mugshot visibility, new XP bar and prestige emblem-scoreboard now also shows prestige emblem-added hero mastery levels to hero screen (levels that you gain above 30)-added prestige emblem and name to leader board player card-bot recons now only spawn if there isn't a single recon on a team and max amount limited to 1 recon bot per team-fixed some clipping issues with the Outlaw's Coat and torso / shirts-invisible weapon bug should be fixed, if not let us know in Discord-fixed arm clipping through body when swapping fast