 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20417959 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • Download size = 23MB
  • Client version = 0.9.7.20
    • [*] Client BuildID = 20417959


    Changelog:

    • Fixed revlights that could get stuck on after multiple loadings of a car
    • Fixed some lighting calculations in cockpits
    • Porsche 962 C - Fixed a bad sound balance between engine and rev limiter


    Changed files in this update

    Zebra Content Depot 211501
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link