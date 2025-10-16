Features:

- Hold Shift while building pipelines to lock them to horizontal or vertical directions, making it easier to create neat layouts. (no more struggling with misaligned pipes!)

- Added a Max Frame Rate option in Graphic Options to cap maximum FPS and reduce unnecessary performance overhead.

- Cargo Collection settings can now be copied and pasted between different Tower Layers.

Changes:

- Optimized Porter‘s logic to prevent unnecessarily long routes, improving actual efficiency.

- Reduced performance impact of Disaster visual effects.

- Increased Ritual duration from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

- Production / Consumption cycle are now displayed in building panels.

- Building information has been added to item descriptions, showing where they can be produced.

- Research Station descriptions now mention that multiple stations will increase research speed.

- Reduced the frequency of some Wish requests.

- Slowed down Sandstorm visual effects.

Bugfixes:

- Fixed an issue where pipe flow rate was much slower than intended after researching Pipe Transport upgrades or when playing at 5x speed. Upgrades now correctly increase transport capacity per trip.

- Fixed an issue where the endless disaster ritual do not spawn disaster-related items.

- Fixed an issue where starting the endless disaster ritual caused incorrect calculations for building damage and the probability of Towertizens being taken away by the disaster.

- Fixed an issue where not allowing a certain food prevented Towertizens’ Tasty Bonus from decreasing.

- Fixed an issue that could cause an error when copying Balloon Stations.

- Fixed an issue where recipes did not transfer correctly when copying between Manifold Spires.

- Fixed an issue where the buildable areas on the top layer of the Beacon were asymmetrical.

- Fixed an issue that allowed floating structures by adjusting buildable areas on Cliff.

- Fixed an issue where the Sky Wheel rotated too quickly.

- Fixed an issue where building buff spheres would persist when switching tools during construction.

- Fixed an issue where building floor edges would flicker when placed on structural blocks.