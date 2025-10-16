Fixed an issue where the white cat god’s dialogue would not play correctly if “Lisa’s Witch Brooch” was missing during “The Third Moon Tears Potion” quest.

Fixed an issue where the item “Wisteria Tree Seed” could be consumed incorrectly during the “Star of Wisteria” quest.

Fixed an issue where tools could not be used during cinematics when Energy was 0.

Fixed an issue where there was a chance of losing materials when failing to craft the Curse-lifting Candy for the first time.

Adjusted invisible Ritoring positions in Starlit Cave Bottom and Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower.

Fixed an issue where the Work Tool image appeared cropped in some UI elements.

Fixed an issue where the [Sunday Breeze Cabinet] Crafting Recipe item displayed the wrong image.

Improved an issue where time and controls could occasionally freeze when overlapping with a forced sleep action.

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete