v5.2.7.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Fixed an issue where there was a chance of losing materials when failing to craft the Curse-lifting Candy for the first time.
Fixed an issue where tools could not be used during cinematics when Energy was 0.
Act 3
Fixed an issue where the item “Wisteria Tree Seed” could be consumed incorrectly during the “Star of Wisteria” quest.
Fixed an issue where the white cat god’s dialogue would not play correctly if “Lisa’s Witch Brooch” was missing during “The Third Moon Tears Potion” quest.
Level Design
Fixed an issue where the [Sunday Breeze Cabinet] Crafting Recipe item displayed the wrong image.
Fixed an issue where the Work Tool image appeared cropped in some UI elements.
Adjusted invisible Ritoring positions in Starlit Cave Bottom and Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower.
System
Improved an issue where time and controls could occasionally freeze when overlapping with a forced sleep action.
Major Known Issues Being Addressed
Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial
Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)
Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)
Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese
Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete
Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update