16 October 2025 Build 20417816 Edited 16 October 2025 – 11:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Commanders! This time we've got a brand-new vehicle and Vehicle Leveling System! Let's check it out!


0.9.50b Update Announcement


🚀 New Vehicle Arrives!

  • Panzer IV(RfK43): A medium tank equipped with a 30mm autocannon and two 75mm recoilless guns!





🎖 New System: Vehicle Leveling!

  • After completing missions, you can now earn Vehicle Experience! Leveling up unlocks new camouflages, modification variants, and even more exciting features in the future!
  • You can also spend Dayoffs in the garage to increase your vehicle's level!



🎨 Garage Updates!

  • You can now freely change your vehicle's camouflage in the garage!
    In addition to standard national camouflages, some vehicles also have unique special camos — go explore and find them yourself!
    (Some vehicle skins are still in development and will be added in future updates!)
  • You can now press the H key to hide the interface while in the garage — perfect for taking clean screenshots!



🔫 Sound Improvements

  • Updated the sound effects for the M2HB and DShK machine guns!
  • Fixed issues with reload sound not playing correctly!


💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1869271
