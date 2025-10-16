Hey Commanders! This time we've got a brand-new vehicle and Vehicle Leveling System! Let's check it out!
0.9.50b Update Announcement
🚀 New Vehicle Arrives!
- Panzer IV(RfK43): A medium tank equipped with a 30mm autocannon and two 75mm recoilless guns!
🎖 New System: Vehicle Leveling!
- After completing missions, you can now earn Vehicle Experience! Leveling up unlocks new camouflages, modification variants, and even more exciting features in the future!
- You can also spend Dayoffs in the garage to increase your vehicle's level!
🎨 Garage Updates!
- You can now freely change your vehicle's camouflage in the garage!
In addition to standard national camouflages, some vehicles also have unique special camos — go explore and find them yourself!
(Some vehicle skins are still in development and will be added in future updates!)
- You can now press the H key to hide the interface while in the garage — perfect for taking clean screenshots!
🔫 Sound Improvements
- Updated the sound effects for the M2HB and DShK machine guns!
- Fixed issues with reload sound not playing correctly!
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch.
