16 October 2025 Build 20417798 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Visual

  • Inverted the splash screen logo colors.


Balance Changes

  • Start Drought before the autumn starts.
  • Make the water tile search optional goal for level 2.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the season change overriding already depleted tiles.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
