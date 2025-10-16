Welcome to the shores of Blackreef!



We've been waiting for this moment for a long time with excitement, impatience, and anxiety.

Uncover our father's legacy and discover the mysteries of Blackreef.

Repair ships! 🛠️

Upgrade your shop! 🌟

Save your sanity! 👁️

Discover your father's legacy! 📖

As we're launching in Early Access, make sure to check out our Roadmap to see what's coming next! 🚢

Love to everyone who supports us on this first step of our journey and to everyone who will play our game.

It's just the beginning.