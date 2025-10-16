 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20417531 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the shores of Blackreef!


We've been waiting for this moment for a long time with excitement, impatience, and anxiety.

Uncover our father's legacy and discover the mysteries of Blackreef.

  • Repair ships! 🛠️

  • Upgrade your shop! 🌟

  • Save your sanity! 👁️

  • Discover your father's legacy! 📖

As we're launching in Early Access, make sure to check out our Roadmap to see what's coming next! 🚢

https://steamcommunity.com/games/3604780/announcements/detail/521978797993493081

Love to everyone who supports us on this first step of our journey and to everyone who will play our game.

It's just the beginning.

