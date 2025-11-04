 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20417508 Edited 4 November 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've made updates to known issues and added new entries to the list of Hardcore option for GRADIUS III.

Please refer to the GRADIUS ORIGINS website for more information.

https://www.konami.com/games/gradius/update/us/en/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2897591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link