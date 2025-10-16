🩸 Chronicle Curses (Cursed quotes)A new twist on the curse system is coming. When you cross the Chronicle threshold, there’ll be a 50% chance of receiving Curse cards and a 50% chance of receiving a Cursed quote - a tempting source of power that always comes with a cost.
Cursed quotes work just like regular quotes, except… more challenging. When you receive one, you must equip it, even if it means losing a positive quote in the process. You can overwrite a Cursed quote later with a positive again, but beware: each Cursed quote has a Curse card linked to it, which you’ll receive if you decide to break free. 🃏
🕯️ Multi-stage eventsA new series of evolving random encounters shaped by your choices. Each decision you make will influence not only the outcome of the current event but may also echo through future Acts, altering characters and rewards. 💫
📅 Act 3 incoming!We’ve officially locked Act 3 into our release calendar and it’s scheduled to go live in late November. We’ll share the exact date soon, but you can already start preparing to face what awaits beyond the ink. 🔏
Alongside this announcement, we’ve pushed a new hotfix (build 0.3.5) with a few quality improvements:
- Fixed tooltip behavior (no more flickering at the start of a round or during enemy attacks).
- Revamped Shop animations.
Stay tuned for more news! 🥳
