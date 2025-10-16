 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20417386
Update notes via Steam Community

Can you believe it’s almost been a month since we UNLEASHED THE BEAST?

Well, there’s even more to come over the next 11 weeks.
Check out the awesome graphic below to see what you can expect from us in what remains of 2025.

So, get ready for a series of updates that will increase your replayability and give you more endgame content, including the highly anticipated New Game+ and Legend Levels, as well as the ultimate Castor Woods challenge in Nightmare Difficulty with more information coming soon. Additionally, new weapon executions, visual and QoL improvements, Ray Tracing on PC, an exciting collaboration with PUBG Mobile and even more surprises are to come!

Now, for the first thing being introduced from this Roadmap:

Call of the Beast

11 weeks of community challenges. 22 exclusive prizes. 1 Legendary Reward. Are you ready to answer the Call of the Beast?

Together, you can become a formidable pack of true Beasts who can conquer any challenge the world of Castor Woods puts before you. Now, it’s your chance to prove it over the next 11 weeks! Call of the Beast kicks off today at 4PM CEST and runs until January 7, 2026, with new challenges and rewards being introduced every Thursday. Don’t wait around though: once the week is over, these exclusive rewards could be gone forever.

For more details, check out our dedicated article about Call of the Beast.


Changed files in this update

