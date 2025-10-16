Hello everyone!

This week's update includes build 84.

It is smaller than the previous update but stress responses are now back in the game.

The puffer fish now inflate as they become more stressed. In future updates stress responses will vary among all species and in some instances might create an interesting outcome that players may find useful. For example stress certain plants so they release fertility hormones into the water and increase the speed at which fish breed and the number of their offspring per breeding event.

There were also some fixes to the fish shaders. There were quite a few unnecessary calculations that were happening per pixel. There were also some bits of code that computed fish iridescence incorrectly. These are now fixed.

More updates are coming soon!

We wish you all a very good end of the week!

The Fishery Team