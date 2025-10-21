Launched in June 2022, Starship Troopers: Terran Command brought the RTS genre back into the spotlight, winning the hearts of strategy fans and securing over 85% positive reviews on Steam. Now, a new era begins for the game. This major free update introduces a brand-new game mode that grants players unprecedented freedom to mix and match content from the base game and all of its DLCs. This innovation lays the foundation for more frequent updates and fresh content in the future — ensuring that the war against the Arachnids is far from over.

Territory Mode

Territory Mode offers a new way to play, with a focus on freedom of choice and tactics. It features new maps crafted specifically for the game mode. You’ll battle the Arachnids for control of Territory Points - which provide a steady flow of resources - adding a fresh strategic layer to the game.

Added 3x Battlegroups to play with:

The Ground Pounders (Included in the base game)

The Hell Raisers (Available to owners of the “Raising Hell” DLC)

The Peacekeepers (Available to owners of the “Urban Onslaught DLC)

Added 27 Unique Territory Mode Maps:

11 maps in the base game .

9 maps in the Raising Hell DLC.

7 maps in the Urban Onslaught DLC.

Daily Deal

To celebrate the launch of the brand-new Territory Mode, Starship Troopers: Terran Command will take part in a special Daily Deal from October 21st at 7.00pm CEST to October 28th, offering 45% off the base game. It’s the perfect time to enlist and experience the ultimate evolution of the Federation’s war against the Bugs.

EGX

EGX will feature Starship Troopers: Terran Command, offering a sneak peek at the campaigns from the base game and the two DLCs: Raising Hell and Urban Onslaught. Furthermore, the Territory Mode will be available to play, a new, revolutionary game mode that adds a strategic layer of depth to the game.

📅 EGX-MCM 2025

Date: 24th - 26th October 2024

Location: the ExCeL, London



