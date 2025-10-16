 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20417324 Edited 16 October 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed an issue where an error occurred after confirming Hero selection in the simulation battle.

  2. Fixed an issue where the card [Death Compass] would apply negative effects to enemies outside of combat.

  3. Fixed the text error in the cultivation trait [Dedicated Training].

  4. Fixed an issue where the summoned unit from [Fernan]'s [Eagle Soar] would not appear in certain situations.

  5. Fixed an error where the AI would use support cards to assist [Leon] before using [Nightmare Slayer].

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link