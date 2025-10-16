Fix
Fixed an issue where an error occurred after confirming Hero selection in the simulation battle.
Fixed an issue where the card [Death Compass] would apply negative effects to enemies outside of combat.
Fixed the text error in the cultivation trait [Dedicated Training].
Fixed an issue where the summoned unit from [Fernan]'s [Eagle Soar] would not appear in certain situations.
Fixed an error where the AI would use support cards to assist [Leon] before using [Nightmare Slayer].
Changed files in this update