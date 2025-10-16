new patch you know the drill
heres the notes, i dont have much to say about this one!
class changes
holy mackerel brawler is strong! but their econ skills are kinda bad, they are the only class getting changes here
brawler
unravel
- generates 9 ap (up from 8)
sever
- generates 18 ap (up from 16)
bug fixes
fixed issue where status effects would not be visible on the hud
reworked a few backend systems regarding rooms and routing, this likely wont be noticeable by anyone playing but whateva
mimics should no longer appear in the void
fixed a visual issue where damage values shown when an actor was hit would carry over between different attacks (this time im hopefully not lying PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE P
