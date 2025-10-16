 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20417196
Update notes via Steam Community

new patch you know the drill

heres the notes, i dont have much to say about this one!

class changes

holy mackerel brawler is strong! but their econ skills are kinda bad, they are the only class getting changes here

brawler

  • unravel
    - generates 9 ap (up from 8)

  • sever
    - generates 18 ap (up from 16)


bug fixes

  • fixed issue where status effects would not be visible on the hud

  • reworked a few backend systems regarding rooms and routing, this likely wont be noticeable by anyone playing but whateva

  • mimics should no longer appear in the void

  • fixed a visual issue where damage values shown when an actor was hit would carry over between different attacks (this time im hopefully not lying PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE P

