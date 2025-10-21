We want to thank everyone for your patience and understanding while we worked to get this hotfix ready. Your feedback since the launch of Update 18 has been invaluable and continues to help us improve the experience.

Read the full list of fixes and changes below:

Changelog - Hotfix 1

General Bug Fixes

Enemy flares can be seen on the tac-map by the opposing team

All Recon Tanks and Half-Truck wheels can not be repaired with a blowtorch

Killed In Action screen shows an issue when killed by environmental fire

Kubanka hat has incorrect ribbon model and colouring

Panther tank has a very difficult time dealing with terrain variance Addressed reports of collision inconsistencies and reduced performance with the Panther. Adjustments have been made to the vehicle’s suspension behaviour and physics collision system to align its performance with its original specifications.

Artillery Strike can trigger the “Rain Hell” achievement

Tank skin preview can be seen through geometry to all players

The recoil on the Luchs is excessive, making it difficult to aim as an autocannon

Following the implementation of the new tank knockback, the Luchs experienced excessive recoil due to its high rate of fire. Adjustments have been made to the recoil and knockback force to restore proper control during rapid fire.

Artillery Strike Balance Adjustments

The commander artillery strike ability has had several balance changes: The strike zone radius has been slightly increased , making the shots less accurate The number of shells that fall has been decreased from 16 to 12 The munition cost per placement has been increased to 125 The cooldown time has been increased to 430 seconds

On top of this, the model used has been adjusted and the smoke trail removed

Artillery Strike ability can take out spawn points The commander artillery strike ability can no longer destroy garrisons



Armor Tank Balance

Following playtesting and community feedback, it was determined that tank handling was not performing as intended, particularly in higher gear ranges. The balance between applied braking and thrust during steering has been adjusted to deliver a smoother and more responsive experience.

To continue the Armor update, all tanks have undergone suspension and physics collision updates. These adjustments aim to reduce issues with vehicles becoming immobilized on uneven terrain or smaller objects, particularly those located directly beneath the tank. This change is a part of an ongoing effort to enhance Armor and provide a more consistent driving experience for future updates.

Gameplay Balance

Following player feedback and testing, several gameplay balance refinements have been made: Blowtorch Repair Speed: Increased slightly, improving repair efficiency on all tank components Anti-Tank Launcher Damage: Increased from 325 to 380 . This adjustment preserves the same number of required hits to destroy tanks while heightening the threat level to Armor units Anti-Tank Gun Damage: Increased from 350 to 400. This adjustment makes these weapons more potent against all tanks; particularly heavy tanks which can now be destroyed in fewer hits compared to the anti-tank launchers



We’re also aware of other issues reported by the community, including client-side crashes, and our team is actively investigating them. Please continue to share any problems you encounter with the support team at

https://support.team17.com/hell-let-loose/en/