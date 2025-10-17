Update Version: v0.13.54

Update Time: 2025/10/16 14:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

The Report button will no longer be shown for your own Doll codes and battle codes on the leaderboard.

Relic Gate of Shadows now also summons neutral pawns.

Mimicry Rune now remembers the last sorcery you played while in your deck or graveyard.

Fixed an inaccuracy in the description for the Relic Seal of Protection. The shield granted by this Relic only lasts for one turn.

Fixed an issue where the Lucre counter in the run completion summary would be stuck at 0.

Fixed an issue where pawns such as Shadowflower would not retain their previous Potency after Shapeshifting.

Fixed an issue where redrawing certain cards with buff effects would stop the buff effects from being displayed.

Fixed an issue where the trait description pop-up would not display when mousing over trait text after completing consecutive events in a stage.

Fixed an issue where using high-Might pawns to destroy multiple enemies in a row could cause enemies in the back row to play impact animations.

Fixed buff icon errors.

Fixed hand clipping issues.