 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20417107 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Version: v0.13.54

Update Time: 2025/10/16 14:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

System Changes

  1. Mimicry Rune now remembers the last sorcery you played while in your deck or graveyard.

  2. Relic Gate of Shadows now also summons neutral pawns.

  3. The Report button will no longer be shown for your own Doll codes and battle codes on the leaderboard.

Fixes

  1. Fixed an inaccuracy in the description for the Relic Seal of Protection. The shield granted by this Relic only lasts for one turn.

  2. Fixed an issue where the Lucre counter in the run completion summary would be stuck at 0.

  3. Fixed an issue where pawns such as Shadowflower would not retain their previous Potency after Shapeshifting.

  4. Fixed an issue where redrawing certain cards with buff effects would stop the buff effects from being displayed.

  5. Fixed an issue where the trait description pop-up would not display when mousing over trait text after completing consecutive events in a stage.

  6. Fixed an issue where using high-Might pawns to destroy multiple enemies in a row could cause enemies in the back row to play impact animations.

  7. Fixed buff icon errors.

  8. Fixed hand clipping issues.

  9. Fixed English text size issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3332601
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3332602
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link