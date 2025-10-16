 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20417090 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]

▶ New weapon [color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 16, 2025 after maintenance – October 23, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.

[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Random Box[/color][color=#858585]Permanent (%)[/color][color=#858585]15 Days (%)[/color][color=#858585]7 Days (%)[/color][color=#858585]3 Days (%)[/color]
XM8 BLACK FANG EX0.0990%--2.0040%
KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY-1.0100%1.2000%-
AK74M ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M GL ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 GL TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK47 DotSite JERA0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
GROZA ARCADE0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
TAR-21 FLAME0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
DSR-1 STREET POP0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M107A1 RED METAL0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK47 DotSite ANUBIS0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2170%
SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%
SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%

ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.

[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX[/color]




▶ New weapon [color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.

[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX Random Box[/color][color=#858585]Permanent (%)[/color][color=#858585]15 Days (%)[/color][color=#858585]7 Days (%)[/color][color=#858585]3 Days (%)[/color]
[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color]0.0990%--2.0040%
KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY-1.0100%1.2000%-
AK74M ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M GL ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 GL TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK47 DotSite JERA0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
GROZA ARCADE0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
TAR-21 FLAME0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
DSR-1 STREET POP0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M107A1 RED METAL0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK47 DotSite ANUBIS0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2170%
SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%
SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%

ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.

[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color]






[color=#FF0000]New Character Update[/color]

▶ New character [color=#FF0000]Crimson Racer[/color] will be available for sale, the number one racer!
▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)

Crimson Racer Random BoxPeriodQtdProbability
(Diamond) Crimson RacerPermanent10.12%
(Platinum) Crimson RacerPermanent10.20%
(Gold) Crimson RacerPermanent10.70%
(Diamond) Crimson Racer15 days10.73%
(Platinum) Crimson Racer15 days13.67%
(Gold) Crimson Racer15 days117.73%
(Diamond) Crimson Racer7 days112.07%
(Platinum) Crimson Racer7 days115.51%
(Gold) Crimson Racer7 days129.26%
(Diamond) Crimson Racer3 days16.27%
(Platinum) Crimson Racer3 days16.82%
(Gold) Crimson Racer3 days16.91%

ㆍYou can obtain one Crimson Racer Permanent Box with 90 purchases.

[color=#FF0000]Crimson Racer[/color]



[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]

▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.
▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.
▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.
▶ DSR-1 Storm Horn has a minor art issue with the Rhino is not showing correctly, we are working on a fix for it to show correctly and will be applied on future maintenance.

