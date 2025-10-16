[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]

[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Random Box[/color] [color=#858585]Permanent (%)[/color] [color=#858585]15 Days (%)[/color] [color=#858585]7 Days (%)[/color] [color=#858585]3 Days (%)[/color] XM8 BLACK FANG EX 0.0990% - - 2.0040% KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY - 1.0100% 1.2000% - AK74M ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M GL ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 GL TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK47 DotSite JERA 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% GROZA ARCADE 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% TAR-21 FLAME 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% DSR-1 STREET POP 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M107A1 RED METAL 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK47 DotSite ANUBIS 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2170% SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200% SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200%

[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX[/color]

[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX Random Box[/color] [color=#858585]Permanent (%)[/color] [color=#858585]15 Days (%)[/color] [color=#858585]7 Days (%)[/color] [color=#858585]3 Days (%)[/color] [color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color] 0.0990% - - 2.0040% KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY - 1.0100% 1.2000% - AK74M ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M GL ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 GL TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK47 DotSite JERA 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% GROZA ARCADE 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% TAR-21 FLAME 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% DSR-1 STREET POP 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M107A1 RED METAL 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK47 DotSite ANUBIS 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2170% SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200% SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200%

[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color]

[color=#FF0000]New Character Update[/color]

Crimson Racer Random Box Period Qtd Probability (Diamond) Crimson Racer Permanent 1 0.12% (Platinum) Crimson Racer Permanent 1 0.20% (Gold) Crimson Racer Permanent 1 0.70% (Diamond) Crimson Racer 15 days 1 0.73% (Platinum) Crimson Racer 15 days 1 3.67% (Gold) Crimson Racer 15 days 1 17.73% (Diamond) Crimson Racer 7 days 1 12.07% (Platinum) Crimson Racer 7 days 1 15.51% (Gold) Crimson Racer 7 days 1 29.26% (Diamond) Crimson Racer 3 days 1 6.27% (Platinum) Crimson Racer 3 days 1 6.82% (Gold) Crimson Racer 3 days 1 6.91%

[color=#FF0000]Crimson Racer[/color]

[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]

▶ New weaponwill be available for sale.▶ Sales Period: October 16, 2025 after maintenance – October 23, 2025 05:00 (UTC)▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.▶ New weaponwill be available for sale.▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.▶ New characterwill be available for sale, the number one racer!▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)ㆍYou can obtain one Crimson Racer Permanent Box with 90 purchases.▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.▶ DSR-1 Storm Horn has a minor art issue with the Rhino is not showing correctly, we are working on a fix for it to show correctly and will be applied on future maintenance.