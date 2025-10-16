[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]▶ New weapon [color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 16, 2025 after maintenance – October 23, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.
|[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Random Box[/color]
|[color=#858585]Permanent (%)[/color]
|[color=#858585]15 Days (%)[/color]
|[color=#858585]7 Days (%)[/color]
|[color=#858585]3 Days (%)[/color]
|XM8 BLACK FANG EX
|0.0990%
|-
|-
|2.0040%
|KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY
|-
|1.0100%
|1.2000%
|-
|AK74M ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M GL ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 GL TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK47 DotSite JERA
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|GROZA ARCADE
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|TAR-21 FLAME
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|DSR-1 STREET POP
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M107A1 RED METAL
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK47 DotSite ANUBIS
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2170%
|SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
|SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.
[color=#858585]XM8 BLACK FANG EX[/color]
▶ New weapon [color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.
ㆍFor 45 purchases, you can obtain one KATRAN BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box.
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.
[color=#858585]KATRAN BLACK FANG EX[/color]
[color=#FF0000]New Character Update[/color]▶ New character [color=#FF0000]Crimson Racer[/color] will be available for sale, the number one racer!
▶ Sales Period: October 23, 2025 – October 30, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
|Crimson Racer Random Box
|Period
|Qtd
|Probability
|(Diamond) Crimson Racer
|Permanent
|1
|0.12%
|(Platinum) Crimson Racer
|Permanent
|1
|0.20%
|(Gold) Crimson Racer
|Permanent
|1
|0.70%
|(Diamond) Crimson Racer
|15 days
|1
|0.73%
|(Platinum) Crimson Racer
|15 days
|1
|3.67%
|(Gold) Crimson Racer
|15 days
|1
|17.73%
|(Diamond) Crimson Racer
|7 days
|1
|12.07%
|(Platinum) Crimson Racer
|7 days
|1
|15.51%
|(Gold) Crimson Racer
|7 days
|1
|29.26%
|(Diamond) Crimson Racer
|3 days
|1
|6.27%
|(Platinum) Crimson Racer
|3 days
|1
|6.82%
|(Gold) Crimson Racer
|3 days
|1
|6.91%
ㆍYou can obtain one Crimson Racer Permanent Box with 90 purchases.
[color=#FF0000]Crimson Racer[/color]
[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.
▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.
▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.
▶ DSR-1 Storm Horn has a minor art issue with the Rhino is not showing correctly, we are working on a fix for it to show correctly and will be applied on future maintenance.
