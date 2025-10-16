I'm excited to launch the second playtest of Tales for the Long Nights! This build builds on everything learned from the first playtest two months ago, with a ton of refinements, balance tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback.



Your input has been invaluable in shaping Tales for the Long Nights, thank you to everyone who took part and shared their thoughts. This marks the final playtest before the release of the upcoming full demo build, so every bit of feedback helps us make the best version possible.



New Features & Updates:

Tutorial Mode,

Combat Inspect Mode,

Skills system,

Refined Combat Functions,

New Abilities,

New Relics,

Updated player and enemy unit models,

Full settings implementations,

First implementations of the meta-progression hub town, Driftwood (Partially disabled for this playtest)

QOL Updates,

Balancing tweaks

And much more!