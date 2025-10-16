This patch doesn't contain a lot of changes, but the ones it has are important.

Perhaps most worthy of note, we added an Easy Mode setting in the in-game options. You'll take less damage and deal more damage to enemies. It will be a good choice if you are struggling or just want to enjoy the story. At some point we will add an expert difficulty, but we want to put some real effort into making it feel and play different from normal, so this will be sometime down the line.

Besides that, we fixed a handful of major bugs and also improved the polish in a handful of Fellinore Overworld rooms, with more polish to come in that area very soon.

Full Patch Notes:

New Content / Features:

Easy Mode : You can now set the difficulty in the in-game options menu, choosing between Normal and Easy. (Easy lowers damage taken, and increases damage dealt).

Before you get the mobility potion, diagonal dash attacks now function but at 1/3 speed

Fellinore Overworld: Polish improvements in some of the rooms after Fellinore (more to come soon!)

Bug Fixes / Adjustments: