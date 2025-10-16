This patch doesn't contain a lot of changes, but the ones it has are important.
Perhaps most worthy of note, we added an Easy Mode setting in the in-game options. You'll take less damage and deal more damage to enemies. It will be a good choice if you are struggling or just want to enjoy the story. At some point we will add an expert difficulty, but we want to put some real effort into making it feel and play different from normal, so this will be sometime down the line.
Besides that, we fixed a handful of major bugs and also improved the polish in a handful of Fellinore Overworld rooms, with more polish to come in that area very soon.
Full Patch Notes:
New Content / Features:
Easy Mode: You can now set the difficulty in the in-game options menu, choosing between Normal and Easy. (Easy lowers damage taken, and increases damage dealt).
Before you get the mobility potion, diagonal dash attacks now function but at 1/3 speed
Fellinore Overworld: Polish improvements in some of the rooms after Fellinore (more to come soon!)
Bug Fixes / Adjustments:
Ending / Softlock: Fixed a rare bug where the game could get stuck during dialogue (2p seemed to gain control of the conversation despite not being active)
Ending / Minor: Fixed a name that wasn't localized
Ending / Major: Removed the unintended save point in the best ending
Ending / Major: If you previously saved during the best ending, your save file location and story values will be returned to just before the point of no return in the story, so you aren't trapped in the ending
Ending: You can now close out of the very ending screen and return to the title screen by pressing a button instead of having to close the program
Minor: F12 now correctly takes screenshots via Steam's API in addition to saving them in the %localappdata% for the game
Credits: Adjusted a name
Dialogue: Delane talking about the Parum Tunnel typo fixed: wondering -> wandering
Dialogue: Slightly adjusted the dialogue of a secret shop
Walter Quest: Updated the dialogue to make it clear you don't need every single page to complete the quest
Blacksmith Shop: Fixed the icons displaying the incorrect frame after being purchased
Fellinore: Fixed a bug where Delane was not in town when she was supposed to be
Fellinore: Slightly adjusted one of the NPC's hair color
