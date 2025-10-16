Hey everyone,

We just uploaded Patch 0.1.8 which contains NEW PLANTS yaay!

7 new spring plants added (with 1 recipe each)

Updated Granny's cottage 3D model

Updated keybinds for Phone (F) and Friendships app (P)

Trash pickup now gives reward of 1 coin

Adjusted 'EnterStore' sound to be quieter

Added specific 'ItemUnlocked' sound for the QuestRewards

Added 'Recipe Unlocked' sound

Added proposal scene to world

As you know we're working on the big Summer Update which will release in November. But while we worked on that, we also made some new spring plants for you to enjoy NOW.

Here are the plants and why they are so interesting:

We have Fireweed, which is great for soothing inflammation.

We have Field Horsetail, which is rich in silica and great in healing salves.

We have Lambsquarter, a wild cousin of spinach and quinoa.

We have Mugwort, which is said to stir visions while you sleep.

we have Mullein, which soothes lungs and skin alike.

We have Sea Beet, a tasty coastal green.

And Sea Kale, which is the wild parent of our garden kales.

If you want to know which plants exactly are in Spring, to compare your field guide to, here is a link to our freshly started Wiki (https://www.yaldigames.com/outandaboutwiki). We'll work on this more in the future, so let me know what kind of knowledge you want us to add to it.

You will also notice that we also updated Granny's cottage, which now looks like this. Our artist just couldn't stand the old model anymore and made a new one 😊.

You might have also noticed this little scene we added to the game. We made this specifically for a proposal for one of our players. We will keep it there so they can revisit it ❤️

We hope you enjoy this small update! As we mentioned before, all programming related tasks are currently on pause so we had to focus on art. In 1.5 weeks we will be able to continue with programming and work on our big Summer Update, for which we have created this 👀

Also, some news on translations: We're planning to revisit some chapter 1 dialogues soon (after preparing for the Summer Update) and after reworking them we will start the localisation process! This way we can improve these dialogues and stories before we translate and will hopefully only need to translate once.

That's all for this update! have a great day!