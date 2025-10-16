 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20416901 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Awoken!

The Day 30 Patch for Lost Skies is LIVE!

A huge thank you for your patience and feedback. This patch includes multiple bug fixes and improvements fueled by you!

Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update. For a full breakdown of what's new, check out the detailed patch notes below: 

Technical Fixes & Stability

  • Storage container stability improvement

  • Fixes for a number of ship parts which would go missing, such as the Energy Focuser core upgrade.

  • Massive impacts which cause death should no longer result in the player being uncontrollable after reviving

  • World auto saves are now backed up, with the past 5 saves being kept in player data.

  • Unity runtime updated (6000.0.58f2) as per Unity’s recent security fix changes

  • Fix for sinking ships when the core is under capacity

  • Ship crafting should now consistently use the correct resources rather than subsequent builds defaulting to basic materials, like iron.

  • Potential fix for “half docked” ships

  • Fix for “The Sixth Tenet” rifle not dealing the appropriate damage

  • Fix for non-authority players seeing storage contents on first interaction

Art & Visual fixes

  • Engine VFX tweaks

  • Ship core upgrade texture fixes, ship cores should be colour appropriately now

  • Another batch of localisation updates & fixes

  • Manta Lamp wooden board now takes on the material colour again

Balancing

  • Shotgun turrets have had their aim speed reduced

  • Melee stamina cost has been increased

The following islands have been updated by their creators and re-exported

  • Dryftwood River

  • Hermit Hideaway

  • Hidden Valley

  • New Redusa

  • Saborian Training Ground

  • Seraph Fortress

  • Crown of Solace

  • Rings of Sabilitan

Known issues:

  • Missing ships, possible for larger and more complex ships to disappear on re-log for clients. Host relaunching the game often resolves this.

These fixes continue our dedicated work to implement fixes to bugs and ensure that your journey through the skies is as smooth as possible! This latest round of fixes adds to our previous ones since launch, which can be found here and here

Once again, thank you for your patience and feedback!

The Lost Skies Team

