Greetings Awoken!
The Day 30 Patch for Lost Skies is LIVE!
A huge thank you for your patience and feedback. This patch includes multiple bug fixes and improvements fueled by you!
Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update. For a full breakdown of what's new, check out the detailed patch notes below:
Technical Fixes & Stability
Storage container stability improvement
Fixes for a number of ship parts which would go missing, such as the Energy Focuser core upgrade.
Massive impacts which cause death should no longer result in the player being uncontrollable after reviving
World auto saves are now backed up, with the past 5 saves being kept in player data.
Unity runtime updated (6000.0.58f2) as per Unity’s recent security fix changes
Fix for sinking ships when the core is under capacity
Ship crafting should now consistently use the correct resources rather than subsequent builds defaulting to basic materials, like iron.
Potential fix for “half docked” ships
Fix for “The Sixth Tenet” rifle not dealing the appropriate damage
Fix for non-authority players seeing storage contents on first interaction
Art & Visual fixes
Engine VFX tweaks
Ship core upgrade texture fixes, ship cores should be colour appropriately now
Another batch of localisation updates & fixes
Manta Lamp wooden board now takes on the material colour again
Balancing
Shotgun turrets have had their aim speed reduced
Melee stamina cost has been increased
The following islands have been updated by their creators and re-exported
Dryftwood River
Hermit Hideaway
Hidden Valley
New Redusa
Saborian Training Ground
Seraph Fortress
Crown of Solace
Rings of Sabilitan
Known issues:
Missing ships, possible for larger and more complex ships to disappear on re-log for clients. Host relaunching the game often resolves this.
These fixes continue our dedicated work to implement fixes to bugs and ensure that your journey through the skies is as smooth as possible! This latest round of fixes adds to our previous ones since launch, which can be found here and here
Once again, thank you for your patience and feedback!
The Lost Skies Team
