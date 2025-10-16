Greetings Awoken!

The Day 30 Patch for Lost Skies is LIVE!



A huge thank you for your patience and feedback. This patch includes multiple bug fixes and improvements fueled by you!



Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update. For a full breakdown of what's new, check out the detailed patch notes below:



Technical Fixes & Stability

Storage container stability improvement

Fixes for a number of ship parts which would go missing, such as the Energy Focuser core upgrade.

Massive impacts which cause death should no longer result in the player being uncontrollable after reviving

World auto saves are now backed up, with the past 5 saves being kept in player data.

Unity runtime updated (6000.0.58f2) as per Unity’s recent security fix changes

Fix for sinking ships when the core is under capacity

Ship crafting should now consistently use the correct resources rather than subsequent builds defaulting to basic materials, like iron.

Potential fix for “half docked” ships

Fix for “The Sixth Tenet” rifle not dealing the appropriate damage

Fix for non-authority players seeing storage contents on first interaction



Art & Visual fixes

Engine VFX tweaks

Ship core upgrade texture fixes, ship cores should be colour appropriately now

Another batch of localisation updates & fixes

Manta Lamp wooden board now takes on the material colour again



Balancing

Shotgun turrets have had their aim speed reduced

Melee stamina cost has been increased



The following islands have been updated by their creators and re-exported

Dryftwood River

Hermit Hideaway

Hidden Valley

New Redusa

Saborian Training Ground

Seraph Fortress

Crown of Solace

Rings of Sabilitan

Known issues:

Missing ships, possible for larger and more complex ships to disappear on re-log for clients. Host relaunching the game often resolves this.



These fixes continue our dedicated work to implement fixes to bugs and ensure that your journey through the skies is as smooth as possible! This latest round of fixes adds to our previous ones since launch, which can be found here and here

Once again, thank you for your patience and feedback!

The Lost Skies Team