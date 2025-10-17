Here's what changed!

Added the Enter The Lair story

Added combat background

Added art to the The Third World story

Increased arcade mode difficulty

Lots of bug fixes, including the max level bug in arcade mode.







Our trust gray combat background has served us well, but it's time to add more color to the levels. We have a forest background and a sky background for world 4.



Arcade mode world 2 and 3 are harder than they used to be. Not too much, but it's possible to lose fights in them now.



The next update is going to be a huge one. Damage scaling is out of control in arcade mode. You should always take the max token weapons you can, and then melt your enemy. A gold token weapon card is literally 6 times more valuable then a normal weapon card. It's impossible to balance the game around this. I am going to flatten how attack cards gain damage.



I'm also going to change armor. Monsters will gain much better armor, but will also have the once keyword on their armor to prevent a stalemate. In general, armor will last as long as it used too, but will protect less per hit.