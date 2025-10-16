Disabled 1st Person to focus on 3rd person
To allow 1st and 3rd person each item added that is held by the player i need to adjust the hand and item location for Male & Female characters in both 1st and 3rd person so everything lines up correctly.
Ranged weapons: The time it takes triples for each weapon added. Each left and right hand position needs adjusting for both Male & Female, and also for 1st and 3rd person to line-up ADS. Each weapon attachment (Sights, Silencer, Flashlight) needs adjusting for each weapon, and ADS needs to compensate when adding and removing a scope. These adjustments are made for each Ranged Weapon, for Male & Female Character, in 1st and 3rd Person
The decision to disable 1st person has been made to allow for faster development progress for now.
Map Changes
Added 500 x Lootable Vehicles to all roads, roadside & bridges around the Map
Added 150 x Roadside signs to every road surrounding the map
Fixed AI Spawning on top of farm buildings
Safezone
Fixed Ranged Guard spawns at Safezone
Removed 1 x Safezone as 2 were not necessary. Having 1 x Safezone will simplify adding Safezone collect/kill quests as development progresses
Changed Safezone to include NPC Housing, Campfires & Water Wells
Safezone Wooden structures changed and added new Guard Towers, ramps and bridges, Water Towers, water deposits, portaloos and various cosmetic changes
Added Trader areas for each trader, displaying items for sale. Easier to distinguish which trader sells which item types (Armour/Gear, Weapons/Ammo, Resources, Food/Drink and Consumables)
Enemy/Raider Camps
Changed & fixed Ranged AI Spawns (AI were getting duplicated)
Removed Enemy Camp reward system, will rework exp gains & skill system in future updates
Player Flashlight
Added Flashlight to Player and battery to Consumable Items
Flashlight uses batteries that drain over time when toggled on. When toggled off, it stops draining battery
When fully drained, Flashlight no longer functions.
Batteries can be consumed to top-up flashlight remaining battery to 100%
Loot/Inventory Changes
Added Shift-Click when looting to transfer items from container to inventory & Inventory to Container.
If items are stacked they will add to existing item stacks in Inventory or container and vice versa.
Take-All Button
Added a "Take All" button when interacting with a Chest/Container/Dead Body
Take All will transfer everything to Inventory and stack each item to an existing stack if it exists
Only adds items to Player Inventory if there's enough free space
Any remaining items will stay in chest and won't be transferred
Bug Fixes, Items added or changed
Added - 16 x new Canned Food & Drink items that provide Scrap Metal when consumed
Added - 6 x new Trainer colours for starter clothing, removed boots from starter items
Added - 32 x Junk/Trash items to loot tables that can be converted to scrap metal, or sold to Safezone Traders
Added - new items to Safezone Traders
Added - icons for new items
Added - bed crafting recipe to player. Players can now place a spawn point without needing the Crafting Bench
Added - Fireman's Axe, Metal Pickaxe & Steel Pipe melee Weapons
Added - Binoculars
Added - Eating, Drinking & Healing Animations when consuming Items
Added - Bird House & Animal Trap - When crafted and placed, spawns a random amount of Animal Meat, Skin, Eggs and Feathers on a timer.
Added - Plotpole, Foundation & Ramp to Player Crafting
Fixed - collision on Bridge Pillars
Fixed - Consumable Items that return a different item when consumed:
Water Bottles - If there's no free space in inventory the empty bottle drops to the ground
Metal Consumables (Canned Drink, Canned Food, Junk Metal) - If there's no free space in inventory, Scrap Metal now drops to the ground
Changed Eating, Drinking and Healing Sounds
Changed Fishing rod model, added Fishing animation
Adjusted some crafting recipe requirements
