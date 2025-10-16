Disabled 1st Person to focus on 3rd person

To allow 1st and 3rd person each item added that is held by the player i need to adjust the hand and item location for Male & Female characters in both 1st and 3rd person so everything lines up correctly.

Ranged weapons: The time it takes triples for each weapon added. Each left and right hand position needs adjusting for both Male & Female, and also for 1st and 3rd person to line-up ADS. Each weapon attachment (Sights, Silencer, Flashlight) needs adjusting for each weapon, and ADS needs to compensate when adding and removing a scope. These adjustments are made for each Ranged Weapon, for Male & Female Character, in 1st and 3rd Person

The decision to disable 1st person has been made to allow for faster development progress for now.



Map Changes

Added 500 x Lootable Vehicles to all roads, roadside & bridges around the Map

Added 150 x Roadside signs to every road surrounding the map

Fixed AI Spawning on top of farm buildings



Safezone

Fixed Ranged Guard spawns at Safezone

Removed 1 x Safezone as 2 were not necessary. Having 1 x Safezone will simplify adding Safezone collect/kill quests as development progresses

Changed Safezone to include NPC Housing, Campfires & Water Wells

Safezone Wooden structures changed and added new Guard Towers, ramps and bridges, Water Towers, water deposits, portaloos and various cosmetic changes

Added Trader areas for each trader, displaying items for sale. Easier to distinguish which trader sells which item types (Armour/Gear, Weapons/Ammo, Resources, Food/Drink and Consumables)



Enemy/Raider Camps

Changed & fixed Ranged AI Spawns (AI were getting duplicated)

Removed Enemy Camp reward system, will rework exp gains & skill system in future updates



Player Flashlight

Added Flashlight to Player and battery to Consumable Items

Flashlight uses batteries that drain over time when toggled on. When toggled off, it stops draining battery

When fully drained, Flashlight no longer functions.

Batteries can be consumed to top-up flashlight remaining battery to 100%



Loot/Inventory Changes

Added Shift-Click when looting to transfer items from container to inventory & Inventory to Container.

If items are stacked they will add to existing item stacks in Inventory or container and vice versa.



Take-All Button

Added a "Take All" button when interacting with a Chest/Container/Dead Body

Take All will transfer everything to Inventory and stack each item to an existing stack if it exists

Only adds items to Player Inventory if there's enough free space

Any remaining items will stay in chest and won't be transferred



Bug Fixes, Items added or changed

Added - 16 x new Canned Food & Drink items that provide Scrap Metal when consumed

Added - 6 x new Trainer colours for starter clothing, removed boots from starter items

Added - 32 x Junk/Trash items to loot tables that can be converted to scrap metal, or sold to Safezone Traders

Added - new items to Safezone Traders

Added - icons for new items

Added - bed crafting recipe to player. Players can now place a spawn point without needing the Crafting Bench

Added - Fireman's Axe, Metal Pickaxe & Steel Pipe melee Weapons

Added - Binoculars

Added - Eating, Drinking & Healing Animations when consuming Items

Added - Bird House & Animal Trap - When crafted and placed, spawns a random amount of Animal Meat, Skin, Eggs and Feathers on a timer.

Added - Plotpole, Foundation & Ramp to Player Crafting

Fixed - collision on Bridge Pillars

Fixed - Consumable Items that return a different item when consumed:

Water Bottles - If there's no free space in inventory the empty bottle drops to the ground

Metal Consumables (Canned Drink, Canned Food, Junk Metal) - If there's no free space in inventory, Scrap Metal now drops to the ground

Changed Eating, Drinking and Healing Sounds

Changed Fishing rod model, added Fishing animation

Adjusted some crafting recipe requirements