Hello, brave friends.

I am very thankful to the friends who purchased my first work.

I also checked the reviews from friends in other countries.

Among them, the Russian friend was very brave to play this game.

Still, I am thankful that they bought and played it.

The attempt to make a slightly scary horror game was harder than I thought.

However, everyone has the nature that wants to feel thrill and fear.

I hoped that such friends would play this game.

It is cheaper than the cost of entering a haunted house in an amusement park,

and you can enjoy thrill and fear as well.

Or, if you have a favorite streamer, give it to them as a gift.

Even a super coward can play this much.

As a sign of gratitude to the friends who purchased it, I made two updates.

I added achievements – to praise the courage of my friends. I slightly changed the stage composition – I hope the new changes bring another kind of fun.

I am currently making my second game.

But whenever I think about this game, I want to add or change new elements.

I have several ideas, and I plan to work on them whenever I have time.

You can wait and enjoy them later,

or I recommend trying to find what has changed.

I am truly thankful to those who purchased this game.

Don’t look back, and let’s keep moving forward.