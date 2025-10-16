Hello, brave friends.
I am very thankful to the friends who purchased my first work.
I also checked the reviews from friends in other countries.
Among them, the Russian friend was very brave to play this game.
Still, I am thankful that they bought and played it.
The attempt to make a slightly scary horror game was harder than I thought.
However, everyone has the nature that wants to feel thrill and fear.
I hoped that such friends would play this game.
It is cheaper than the cost of entering a haunted house in an amusement park,
and you can enjoy thrill and fear as well.
Or, if you have a favorite streamer, give it to them as a gift.
Even a super coward can play this much.
As a sign of gratitude to the friends who purchased it, I made two updates.
I added achievements – to praise the courage of my friends.
I slightly changed the stage composition – I hope the new changes bring another kind of fun.
I am currently making my second game.
But whenever I think about this game, I want to add or change new elements.
I have several ideas, and I plan to work on them whenever I have time.
You can wait and enjoy them later,
or I recommend trying to find what has changed.
I am truly thankful to those who purchased this game.
Don’t look back, and let’s keep moving forward.
Changed files in this update