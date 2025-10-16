 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20416446 Edited 16 October 2025 – 09:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We want to let you know about an important update.

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.

To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

As always, our priority will be on keeping our puzzles safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2066951
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2066952
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2066953
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link