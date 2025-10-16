Dear SkyDive players, We're thrilled to announce the Havana Street Map IAP for micro drones, now available for purchase in FPV.SkyDive.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant, sun-drenched atmosphere of Cuba's iconic capital. This isn't just a new location; it's a completely new playground designed for the ultimate micro drone flying experience.





How to unlock the Havana Street

You have multiple ways to access the Havana Street, depending on your preferences:

✅ Already Own the NewBee x IRC Drone DLC? If you previously purchased the NewBee x IRC Drone DLC (now called Micro Drone Edition DLC), Havana Street is already included—no additional purchase is needed!

🛒 Purchase as an Item If you don’t need the full DLC package, you can buy the Havana Street separately as an individual item from the in-game store.

🎯 Get the Best Micro Drone Experience For the ultimate FPV experience, we recommend the Micro Drone Edition DLC, which not only saves you money but also grants you lifetime updates for the Havana Street!

Get ready to explore, race, and push your drone skills to the limit in this one-of-a-kind in-game adventure!