Get ready for the next level of immersion: the new Story and Drama (v0.14) major update has just dropped, and it will have as much if not more impact on gameplay as the massive Bioverse update did about a year ago!
We also have a couple of videos ready for this update. Here's one by RonEmpire, aimed more at new players:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvIZlYo7opg
And a longer, more detailed one by Spajus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQpx-vaFHps
Let’s take a look at the most noteworthy changes.
New Story Generation System
The original story generation system had remained mostly unchanged since it was first designed back in 2020. It had plenty of flaws and wasn’t flexible enough to deliver the level of quality expected from Stardeus today. Because of this, it was redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up.
The new system is modular, highly flexible, and easy to tweak. It allows for the implementation of story events of any variety, and much of the new content in this update wouldn’t have been possible without it.
The new story generator may still have some imbalances and flaws, but we will continue to improve and refine it to meet your expectations - we’re waiting for your feedback!
New Raid System and Raid Types
A new raid management system was built on top of the new story generator. Raids now have their own schedule, influenced by factors such as your colony’s strength and recent deaths. Several new raid types have also been introduced.
New Colony Drama System and Social Relationships
While closely tied to the new story generator, the drama system handles social interactions between your colonists - anything from casual chats when two colonists pass by, to weddings between lovers who are head over heels for each other.
These social interactions drive interpersonal relationships. Colonists and pets will form friendships, fall in love, grow to hate each other, and all the drama that comes with it will follow.
New Hyperjump Mechanics
Hyperspace travel has always been one of the most debated mechanics, so it received another major overhaul focused on making it feel smoother and more immersive.
Here's what changed:
1. You can now queue multiple jumps in advance.
2. You can choose to either skip over waypoints or stop at each one.
3. If the engines run out of charge mid-jump, the ship automatically exits hyperspace, recharges, and resumes jumping (you can also pause hyperjumping to stay in a sector longer).
4. Hyperspace travel now takes real time - it's no longer instant.
5. Entering and exiting hyperspace is now automatic.
6. You can no longer linger in hyperspace indefinitely - if you’re there, you're moving.
Together, these changes make hyperspace travel more seamless, believable, and alive.
Visible Eyes and Unique Faces
To make colonists feel more individual, all humans now have unique faces shown in fairly high detail. Eyes received special treatment - they have colors and reflect the installed organ or lack thereof. Someone with Mini Optics and a Cat Eye will look the part.
Most hairstyles were also redone to better fit the new faces.
Device Animations
Many devices now have proper animations, making your ship look and feel more alive than ever.
New Story Events
The new systems wouldn’t be worthwhile if we hadn’t pushed them to their limits by adding a bunch of new events! Here are just a few:
Comet Shower
A mesmerizing comet shower unfolds in the distance. Colonists gain a positive sanity boost from witnessing it.
Stabbing
A colonist who really hates someone can snap and stab their nemesis with something sharp - hopefully avoiding major arteries and critical organs. That’s one way to ramp up the drama on otherwise idle days!
Mining Expedition Events
Sending humans on a mining expedition can lead to various side activities and surprises, such as finding something valuable. As a bonus, these expeditions also help colonists build stronger interpersonal bonds.
Hullpiercer Raid
A vicious new type of breach capsule punches through your ship’s walls and ejects a couple of uninvited guests. This is just one of several new ways to get raided.
Ashes, Urns, and Mourning
Putting a dead body into a Nutrient Extractor won’t just produce perfectly good protein, but also a pile of named ashes. You can either place the ashes into memorial urns or dishonor them by treating the ashes as a common resource.
Colonists and pets will mourn their lost loved ones. They’ll be sad if there’s nothing to mourn, so stock up on those new urns!
Scars and Cause of Death
Healed wounds now leave scars with details about who inflicted them, what type of damage it was, and when it happened.
Lethal conditions and fatal wounds create “cause of death” records. Nothing will be forgotten!
Surgical Queue
You can now queue multiple surgeries and manage all pending operations from the Health overlay.
Fire and Explosions
Ongoing controversy around fire and explosions justified another major iteration of related mechanics and story events.
Fire spread is now controlled by surface type - it won’t spread as much on steel floors.
Explosions have been fine-tuned to reflect the device type and contents. A loaded Nuclear Reactor and a Cooking Station produce completely different levels of explosion.
The number of story-driven explosions has been significantly reduced. However, this doesn’t apply to chain reactions or explosions caused by systematic mechanics, such as fire.
Don’t build volatile devices like reactors and engines too close together. Alternatively, compartmentalize them with walls, and fire and explosions won’t cause you problems.
UI Improvements
Another round of UI improvements has been made. It’s wider where appropriate, includes more tooltips, and displays more information at a glance rather than hiding it in submenus. Some unnecessary items were removed, and others were merged.
UI improvements will continue and are likely to be more significant in a future major update.
More Content
There are numerous other smaller additions, adjustments, and improvements. Check the changelog below for more details.
Stardeus is moving closer to the v1.0 release, which could happen sometime next year. Stay tuned for updates!
The Changelog
v0.14.0 (2025.10.16)
- [Major] Rewrite the Story Generation system
- [Major] Add Colony Drama System
- [Major] Human colonists will have unique visible faces
- [Major] Colonists will form bonds and interpersonal relationships
- [Major] Reimplement Hyperjump mechanics
- [Feature] Add Hyperjump Queue
- [Feature] Add support for queueing multiple surgical operations on the same being
- [Feature] Remove several annoying story events
- [Feature] Add Mindjar bot species (nonviolent brain in a jar)
- [Feature] Add story event: Breach Capsule Stealth Raid
- [Feature] Add story event and space effect: Comet Shower
- [Feature] Add story event and space effect: Photon Storm
- [Feature] Add story event and space effect: Magnetic Storm
- [Feature] Add story event and space effect: Soft Surge Storm
- [Feature] Add story event and space effect: Psychic Storm
- [Feature] Add story event: Inspired colonist
- [Feature] Add story event: Organ failure
- [Feature] Add story event: Robot component failure
- [Feature] Add story event: Wedding
- [Feature] Add story event: Party
- [Feature] Add story event: Date
- [Feature] Add story event: Love Confession
- [Feature] Add story event: Making Love
- [Feature] Add story event: Mourn a dead loved one
- [Feature] Add story event: Prank
- [Feature] Add story event: Stabbing
- [Feature] Add story event: Stalking
- [Feature] Add story event: Save from falling
- [Feature] Add story event: Mining bond
- [Feature] Add story event: Mining loot
- [Feature] Add story event: Expedition fight
- [Feature] Add story event: Capsule shuttle ingredients
- [Feature] Add story event: Capsule Crawler
- [Feature] Add story event: Chase
- [Feature] Add raid event: Map edge raid
- [Feature] Add raid event: Hullpiercer raid (3 versions)
- [Feature] Add raid event: Stealth Breach Capsule raid
- [Feature] Add raid event: Storage Capsule raid (2 versions)
- [Feature] Add body part: Lite Core
- [Feature] Add body part: Dumb Core
- [Feature] Add being ability: Hear
- [Feature] Add being ability: Vocalize
- [Feature] Add implant: Conversation module
- [Feature] Implement casual chats between nearby colonists
- [Feature] Implement social opportunity system for bringing colonists together for shared activities
- [Feature] Track time colonists spent in proximity with others
- [Feature] Add medical task: Feeding incapacitated / injured colonists in bed
- [Feature] Generate some beings with modded bodies
- [Feature] Generate some beings with wounds and scars
- [Feature] Generate initial relationships between existing colonists on scenario start
- [Feature] Add many new being backstories and traits
- [Feature] Add collectible chess pieces that can be found on derelict ships
- [Feature] Add black and white marble interior floors for chess board
- [Feature] Add game setting: Skip Colonist Choice
- [Feature] Add Ashes and Urns for immortalizing dead biological beings
- [Feature] Ashes and Urns will show an obituary tooltip with more details about the dead being
- [Feature] Wounds will display what caused the wound
- [Feature] Remember and show cause of death
- [Feature] Convert some wounds to scars after they heal
- [Feature] Add more ways to utilize Stem Cells
- [Feature] Enable relocation of all wall tiles, including Doors and Airlocks
- [Feature] Make it possible to process being ashes into other materials
- [Feature] Add game modifier: Disable Quest Rewards
- [Feature] NPC ships in combat will send Hullpiercers in addition to Breach Capsules
- [Feature] Tractor Beams will automatically reconfigure themselves when destroyed Tractor Beam Targets will be rebuilt
- [Feature] When disposing of beings, Disassembler and Nutrient Extractor will preserve body parts with quality above configured threshold (default 50%)
- [Feature] Fog of War is now a game modifier that can be turned on when starting a new game
- [Feature] Xenodetectors will detect Artillery Fungus
- [Feature] Add hat: Jester's Hat
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity debuffs for sleeping in rooms with industrial devices
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity debuffs for sleeping in shared dormatories
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity debuffs for sleeping in cramped rooms (size < 6)
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity debuffs for sleeping in overly large rooms (size > 100)
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity buffs for sleeping in personal quarters
- [Feature] Humans will get sanity buffs for sleeping in cozy rooms (size: 6-30 + at least 1 admirable object)
- [Feature] Hyperjump Relays will have tolls you'll pay to the owning faction
- [Feature] Display relocation ghosts for non-tile objects and beings
- [Feature] Quick Search will have a built-in calculator
- [Misc] Remove feature: CPU limits the number of max connected devices
- [Misc] Put Epic Race 2025 Leaderboard into Credits
- [Balance] Body part quality will affect the stats that the body part provides
- [Balance] Reorganize and compact some of the research tree nodes
- [Balance] Raids in high difficulty regions will be more difficult (deadly in early game)
- [Balance] Many undocumented small tweaks and changes according to player feedback
- [Balance] Increase Organ Storage and Part Storage capacity from 100 to 500
- [Balance] Incoming space object velocity will be scaled together with game map size
- [Balance] Delay upcoming raids when friendly beings die
- [Balance] Make Heavy Laser more powerful (much more damage and flux per shield hit)
- [Balance] Reduce ship size requirements for most ships
- [Balance] Point Defense turrets will be much more accurate against incoming space threats
- [Balance] Adjust most being role skill rewards / penalties
- [Balance] Reduce research disk cost for all items by ~1
- [Balance] Adjust some sanity buffs / debuffs
- [Balance] Friendly biological minds in robotic bodies will not guarantee 100% AI Alignment
- [Balance] Beings will ignore dead bodies after doing certain kinds of work (e.g. surgery, euthanizing, combat)
- [Balance] Colonists will wait much longer before trying to risk getting food in unsafe environment when hungry
- [Balance] Adjust pacing and event difficulty in the new story generator based on selected game difficulty
- [Balance] Most melee attacks will not be able to kill or damage internal organs
- [Balance] Eliminate chance of getting attacked or extorted by pirates in easy sectors
- [Balance] Particle Collector is now a rare device that you can't build, only find on derelict ships
- [Balance] Friendly fights will be broken up if the fighters lose line of sight and get too far away from each other
- [Balance] Make Pig Brain and Cat Brain able of dumb labor
- [Balance] Restrict pets from getting certain traits and job types
- [Balance] Reduce electricity consumption of Refrigerator and Freezer
- [Balance] Do not deactivate Tractor Beam Targets that have objects such as Stasis Pod above them
- [Balance] Allow having Tractor Beam Targets indoors (not recommended)
- [Balance] Generate more powerful Law Enforcement Officer ships
- [Balance] Delay first micrometeoroid strike a bit longer and increase delay between strikes
- [Balance] Total CPU in your electricity grid will affect ML Booth learn speed
- [Balance] Total CPU in your electricity grid will increase Beam Drill max depth
- [Balance] Adjust natural (non MB Booth) skill level up rates
- [Balance] Reduce Beam Drill initial max depth (2km -> 0.5km)
- [Balance] Significantly increase trader stock for some traders / items
- [Balance] Reduce trader price markups
- [Balance] Reduce Online Shop price markup (500% -> 300%)
- [Balance] Reduce price of Missiles and Interceptor Darts
- [Balance] Reduce Interceptor Turret windup and charge times (25 -> 15 minutes)
- [Balance] Building an AutoDoc will require regular Microchip instead of Improved one
- [Balance] Increase prices of Leather, Wood, Log, Space Suits and Helmets
- [Balance] Some traders will have better offerings in lower difficulty sectors
- [Balance] Increase Online Shop stock
- [Balance] MiniCores will not be craftable
- [Balance] Beings with mental health and an Obey Chip will suffer a permanent sanity debuff
- [Balance] Add more items to the Online Shop
- [Balance] Reduce shuttle speed by 5x
- [Balance] Block all NPC ship hail interactions that require a Trade Portal if one isn't available
- [Balance] Make food cheaper
- [Balance] Make Phasium and Fusion Cells cheaper
- [Balance] Increase Rock price by 10x
- [Balance] Allow ordering body part removal for body parts that have other parts attached
- [Balance] Starcreds Mining Upgrade will no longer be craftable (could be bought / found in anomalies)
- [Balance] Make Mini Turret a bit more expensive to build
- [Balance] Adjust skill level up rate so that low level skills will level up much faster
- [Balance] Interior doors will have even less insulation and airtightness when closed
- [Balance] Each plant will have a different harvest work amount
- [Balance] Non-outlaw ships will not retaliate for attacking an outlaw ship of the same faction
- [UI/UX] Maneuvering controllers will now use visual ship positioning to move in local space
- [UI/UX] Improve the Trade UI
- [UI/UX] When possible, show operational errors in the middle of the screen
- [UI/UX] Add mass action to forget selected being ashes with one click
- [UI/UX] Merge Storage Settings and Storage UI elements into one block
- [UI/UX] Auto resize UI left/right text to prevent overlaps
- [UI/UX] Improve crafting order choice UI
- [UI/UX] Redo being info panel top block to show large avatar and personal biography
- [UI/UX] Add low memory warning when running out of RAM
- [UI/UX] Polish selected beings info panel UI (more tooltips, etc)
- [UI/UX] Ending drag operation above UI will no longer cancel it
- [UI/UX] Improve scenario setup being choice UI
- [UI/UX] Improve stasis wake-up choice UI
- [UI/UX] Eliminate need for scrolling in several UI widgets on Steam Deck
- [UI/UX] Improve main menu: auto select first item in the list of submenus
- [UI/UX] Suggestion popups will not show up any UI is open
- [UI/UX] Hide option to store beings who are loaded into assembly hubs / surgery hubs
- [UI/UX] Auto size tool menu button text if it doesn't fit
- [UI/UX] Improve Flammable block in Full Stats view of devices and objects
- [UI/UX] Improve story event log UI
- [UI/UX] Add hint about camera memory when relocating objects from a derelict ship
- [UI/UX] Add visual notification about saving camera position to memory
- [UI/UX] Don't show scanning UI until a radar becomes available
- [UI/UX] Improve body part slot UI
- [UI/UX] Improve tooltips and codex entries of weapons and equipment to clarify the quality level at which stats are displayed
- [UI/UX] Remove "Force operator" toggle from all devices except Bridge Controls, Communicator and Terraform Controls
- [UI/UX] Order space object labels in the starmap so that more important labels are displayed above less important ones
- [UI/UX] Show a warning notification when a storage unit is unreachable
- [UI/UX] List all radars and their strength in radar strength warning popup
- [UI/UX] Improve being body tooltip
- [UI/UX] Group Left/Right body parts in Body UI
- [UI/UX] Don't show popups about beings failing to mourn the dead
- [UI/UX] Set minimum allowed UI font scale to 80% (was 100%)
- [UI/UX] Don't show "disables achievements" warnings in sandbox game settings
- [UI/UX] Show notification popups something important is found in a Storage Capsule
- [UI/UX] Add Codex entry: Electricity > Computer Resources Bonus
- [UI/UX] Add "Industrial Equipment" and "Industrial Equipment (Noisy)" labels to industrial device codex entries
- [UI/UX] Improve room and section overlay (tooltips with links, section size)
- [UI/UX] Show a hint about exiting hyperspace if the player remains in hyperspace for over 8 in-game hours
- [UI/UX] Don't show "Accept Chance %" in Space Station "Trade" hail action (Space Stations always trade)
- [UI/UX] Show a tooltip with player's cash when hovering ship class license buy button
- [UI/UX] Show a tooltip with disposable output when hovering a Dispose button
- [UI/UX] "Carry to disposer" task fail reasons will contain more details
- [UI/UX] "Haul to storage" task fail reason will contain more details
- [UI/UX] Show "Storage is full" red warning label in full storage tooltips
- [UI/UX] Display a fanfare message and log when a starving colonist attempts to grab food from unsafe area
- [UI/UX] Don't show wide screen padding settings for non-wide screens
- [UI/UX] Wide screen padding slider will stop at 16:9 aspect ratio
- [UI/UX] Add "In Queue" option to the Twitch UI viewer filter
- [UI/UX] Highlight the most important UI element of the selected entity in the Info Panel
- [UI/UX] Limit how far the mouse drag-release can flick the game map / starmap / research tree
- [UI/UX] Make it possible to order installing an upgrade directly from the upgrade object UI
- [UI/UX] Display a dialog when Asimov Override Upgrade gets installed
- [UI/UX] Show event notification and add log line when someone levels up
- [UI/UX] Improve rename being dialog
- [UI/UX] Improve Particle Collector choice UI
- [UI/UX] Don't show some hail actions when interacting with space stations at a distance
- [UI/UX] Include contained raw materials into unbuild tile hover tooltip
- [UI/UX] Update Demolition icon to look more intuitive
- [UI/UX] Expose Lock/Unlock buttons on Doors directly in the Info Panel
- [UI/UX] Hide Stasis Array stability warning after the array gets connected
- [UI/UX] Add list of devices that contribute to ship's class points in Ship Combat Class Points tooltip
- [UI/UX] Reorder Tutorials according to importance
- [UI/UX] Improve Research and Space Travel tutorials to handle going off-script better
- [UI/UX] Display both X and crutch icon in lists if a being is incapacitated with irreparable damage to its body parts
- [UI/UX] Group game modifiers and organize the Current Game Settings panel
- [UI/UX] Disallow launching mining expeditions if estimated mining rate is lower than minimum mining rate in mining orders
- [UI/UX] Limit mass construct / relocate to 250 tiles per batch (tunable via JSON)
- [UI/UX] Display map margins when mass relocating / building a copy
- [UI/UX] Show more information about stat modifiers in stat tooltips
- [UI/UX] Show warnings when mass selected tiles cannot have their copies built
- [UI/UX] Show warning messages when trying to build or relocate devices at invalid locations
- [AI] Improve combat AI behavior
- [AI] Improve raider break-in mechanic to not target walls when it doesn't make sense
- [AI] Improve "Admire object" behavior to choose closer objects and fail less often
- [AI] Workers will not extinguish fires that are not worth extinguishing (fires in space, burning living enemies, etc)
- [AI] When Nutrient Extractor / Disassembler queue is full, workers will try next available device instead of dropping the item on the floor
- [AI] Improve self-unstucking logic for grounded beings
- [Tech] Upgrade Unity to 6.2
- [Tech] Improve texture atlas packing algorithm to produce more tightly packed graphics cache
- [Tech] Add crash recovery dialog with suggestion to lower graphics quality if game crashed while building graphics cache
- [Tech] Prompt sharing a crash report after loading a game post crash
- [Tech] Automatically upload latest unshared crash report when submitting the feedback form
- [Misc] Remove "Pause on camera motion" video setting
- [Misc] Remove "Experimental Features" setting
- [Misc] Add /space telescope_find console command to set telescope progress to 99.999%
- [Misc] Change some English phrasing to sound more natural
- [Performance] Improve performance when hauling thousands of steel plates from deconstructed derelict
- [Performance] Significantly improve cached graphics load time on higher end GPUs
- [Performance] Optimize performance in several hot code paths (should reduce mass-desconstruction stutter)
- [Graphics] Rewrite the rendering system for icons and moving objects
- [Graphics] Compress all textures in GPU memory
- [Graphics] Optimize all sprites to take less space on disk
- [Graphics] Ensure all dynamically created textures are destroyed to reduce GPU memory pressure
- [Graphics] Add "Settings > Video > Disable Device Animations" setting
- [Graphics] Change bot visuals and hover behaviors when different mobilizer body parts are installed
- [Graphics] Make human heads face the camera in certain positions to make face more visible
- [Graphics] Make interior walls thick to visually connect them with other wall types
- [Graphics] Reduce dirt and dust storm texture sizes to improve performance
- [Graphics] Reenable starfield nebula visual effect on Mac OSX
- [Graphics] Reenable Terrain Generator visual effect on Mac OSX
- [Graphics] Make Coffee and Water containers visually smaller
- [Graphics] Add "Settings > Video > Immersive Icons" setting to make status icons react to environmental lighting
- [Graphics] Make plant seeds and sprouts appear below beings
- [Graphics] Beings lying on the floor will no longer be rendered below raw materials
- [Graphics] Auto-disable cursor light when the ambient light setting is "Fog of War"
- [Graphics] Auto-hide status icons that aren't supposed to be visible when "Fog of War" is enabled
- [Graphics] Pitch Black ambient light setting will actually be pitch black
- [Graphics] Make ambient light settings moddable via JSON files
- [Graphics] Animate Beam Drill
- [Graphics] Animate Oxygen Pumps
- [Graphics] Animate Ship Computer
- [Graphics] Animate Flux Capacitor
- [Graphics] Animate Grinder and make it 2x2 instead of 3x3
- [Graphics] Animate Breach Capsule drill bit
- [Graphics] Animate Centrifuge and make it smaller (2x2 instead of 3x3)
- [Graphics] Animate Radar and System Scanner
- [Graphics] Animate Void Ripper
- [Graphics] Animate Telescope
- [Graphics] Animate Shield Emitter
- [Graphics] Animate Crafting Station
- [Graphics] Animate Cloning Pod
- [Graphics] Animate Repair Station
- [Graphics] Animate Quantum Data Harvester
- [Graphics] Animate Assembler
- [Graphics] Animate Particle Collector
- [Graphics] Animate AutoDoc
- [Graphics] Animate Treadmill
- [Graphics] Animate OxyMatic Floor
- [Graphics] Animate Loom and make it 1x1 instead of 2x2
- [Graphics] Animate Nutrient Extractor and make it smaller (2x2 instead of 3x3)
- [Graphics] Make System Scanner smaller (2x2 instead of 3x3)
- [Graphics] Make Research Station Smaller (2x1 instead of 3x2)
- [Graphics] Make pumpkins visually smaller
- [Graphics] Add more frames to turret animations to make them smooth
- [Graphics] Add "Settings > Video > Disable All Visual Effects"
- [Graphics] Add --uncompressed-textures parameter to Stardeus executable to skip texture compression
- [Graphics] Fix GPU memory leak in electricity grid visual effect upon returning back to Main Menu from the game session
- [Graphics] Fix some particle systems (fire, smoke, etc) could become invisible due to unwanted culling
- [Graphics] Interceptor Turret will appear below beings
- [Audio] Make Mini Turrets more quiet when they're shooting
- [Mods] Major updates will maintain separate mod lists
- [Mods] Show a warning popup when a modded game system fails to initialized
- [Mods] Appending _DISABLED to a mod folder name will skip loading it
- [Mods] Have a separate field for mod description in game and on steam in ModInfo
- [Mods] Don't log every mod class type that gets loaded
- [Mods] Disallow registering console commands with space in the command name
- [Mods] Show a warning popup when a mod fails to restore its part of the save data
- [Mods] Add game version tag to all mods and ships uploaded to Steam Workshop
- [Mods] Add DescriptionSteam string field in ModInfo to allow maintaining separate mod description for in game and on the Steam Workshop
- [Mods] Add DoNotUpdateSteamDescription bool field in ModInfo
- [Mods] Do not update Steam Workshop description for updated shared ships
- [Mods] Show "Update on Steam Workshop" button for mods / ships that already exist on Steam
- [Mods] Throw an exception when registering a console command with a duplicate name
- [Mods] Add --force-png-atlas command line argument for visually debugging texture atlases
- [Mods] Load the mod DLL files before loading everything else
- [Mods] Replacing core mod textures no longer requires defining the Atlas in the overriding mod
- [Mods] Overriding core mod atlases is no longer allowed (can add new atlases for new texture folders only)
- [Bug] Fix faction attitude towards self wouldn't be 100%
- [Bug] Fix stripping equipment off a sleeping being would change it's visual offset
- [Bug] Fix Communicator operator would keep dropping the task if "Operator Required" was on
- [Bug] Fix colonizing a planet would spawn a space port in empty space
- [Bug] Fix changing game modifiers after selecting game difficulty / commitment would reset them to defaults
- [Bug] Fix beings wouldn't try temporary sleeping spots if they can't reach their assigned beds
- [Bug] Fix language button could get hidden behind news panel on Steam Deck
- [Bug] Fix some tutorial tooltips could get broken due to non-english keyboard localization
- [Bug] Fix some materials that were meant to be explosive wouldn't be
- [Bug] Fix loading a material into storage would fail if the material was adjacent to the storage input port
- [Bug] Fix crafting devices could show wrong "lacking material" type
- [Bug] Fix ordering body part operations for beings who are already loaded into assembly hubs / surgery hubs would be allowed
- [Bug] Fix deep scan would never be available in starting sector
- [Bug] Fix impossible to answer a ship hail if the communicator was turned off or not built before hail started
- [Bug] Fix selecting an object or opening object's details panel could show the newly opened panel below other panels
- [Bug] Fix rescue goals would get created for hostile beings if they got stuck on a 1x1 tile in space
- [Bug] Fix reenabling disabled melee / shooting jobs would not restore being's ability to fight until save / load
- [Bug] Fix clicking around Codex UI would reset the scroll position of the left list
- [Bug] Fix disabling Smooth Drag in input settings would also disable Starmap and Research Tree panning with WASD and gamepad stick
- [Bug] Fix attempting to use maneuvering controllers on the edge of the map would keep opening Ship Controls overlay and zooming the camera out
- [Bug] Fix click-dragging wouldn't be allowed if the click started above a background space object
- [Bug] Fix loading a save file would not put sleeping beings into their beds until clock was resumed
- [Bug] Fix Stasis Array particles would not update their position after local maneuvering / winching
- [Bug] Fix changing trade panel search input wouldn't reset the scroll position
- [Bug] Fix workers would go to the input/output port of an operatable device instead of going to the work spot
- [Bug] Fix colonists with Obey Chip were able to join a Mutiny
- [Bug] Fix resizing the game window could result in some UI elements looking broken
- [Bug] Fix broken Main Menu > Mods pagination
- [Bug] Fix UI wide screen padding would affect main menu backdrop and panel modal overlay
- [Bug] Fix not discovered research nodes would show tooltips with their names when minified
- [Bug] Fix moving a storage while workers were hauling materials to that storage would make hauled materials disappear
- [Bug] Fix crawler facehugging a human without mental health would cause an internal error
- [Bug] Automatically recover from inconsistency created by internal errors which prevents a being from relocation / disposal
- [Bug] Fix material deficits wouldn't get cleared for "completed" crafting orders
- [Bug] Fix some showers could get clogged but cleaning task would not get created
- [Bug] Fix beings could get stuck in Surgery / Assembly Hubs if part designated for swap was destroyed
- [Bug] Fix beings with Obey Chip would become hostile during mental breakdowns
- [Bug] Fix choosing to "Produce One" on a crafting device would show the batch size from the last setting in the tooltip
- [Bug] Fix an edge case where a ship combat device could get registered twice
- [Bug] Fix beings getting stuck in a teleporter if the teleporter lost power
- [Bug] Fix relocating a bed would unset the assignments
- [Bug] Fix feedback form could be submitted before the feedback save file was fully created
- [Bug] Fix feedback form would silently fail to create a feedback save file if autosave was running at the time
- [Bug] Fix search input field wouldn't work in Codex Blueprints / Materials UI
- [Bug] Fix electric grid producers tab would show devices from all grids
- [Bug] Fix meteoroids could sometimes phase through a wall
- [Bug] Fix renaming a being with former non-player faction could be disallowed until save / load
- [Bug] Fix cancelling a refill task on a refillable device would never recreate it unless the device configuration was opened
- [Bug] Fix refillable device configuration tooltip could get too big
- [Bug] Fix having too many unhealthy beings would produce a group tooltip that is too big
- [Bug] Fix removing helmets / space suits in hazardous environment would not trigger Asimov's Law violations
- [Bug] Fix grounded beings would not build some larger devices attached to the ship
- [Bug] Fix some objects could be visible through walls in unlit rooms when Fog of War was enabled
- [Bug] Fix workers would often try to construct a wall while the floor wasn't yet built while performing bulk construction
- [Bug] Fix research root card texts would be blurry if research tree was opened while zoomed out and then zoomed in
- [Bug] Fix relocating a Tractor Beam would not transfer its configuration
- [Bug] Fix Bot Docks would sometimes not stop charging / consuming electricity even if there was no bot docked
- [Bug] Fix "Attack Turret" AI combat action could repeat without a cooldown if no turret was reachable
- [Bug] Fix friendly robot mind in biological body would not force the AI Alignment to be 100%
- [Bug] Fix rotating a section that had a hole in the center wouldn't do the rotation
- [Bug] Fix swapping a beings brain would prevent sanity UI from updating correctly until save / load
