Hey everyone,

Here’s a patch with bug fixes, balance tweaks, and general improvements.

Fixes

* Fix an issue with Rapid Strikes having a missing icon

* Add some chinese localization

* Fix some tooltip issues in Technical Strike, Rage, Bulwark

* Fixed an issue where units could end up outside the map bounds if they were pushed or retreated outside the map.

* Fixed a bug with dragging and dropping items. They would previously disappear, and then reappear only when the stash was updated. Now they always show properly.

* Fixed an issue where Protect Ally persisted even after the protector died.

Balance and Design

* Reduce Travel Speed penalty per unit from 5% to 4%.

* Buff Effective Employer slightly. Cost is increased to 50, but the Skill Points upgrade now costs 1 leadership point again.

* Increase passive healing when travelling by 1 percentage point on all difficulties. (Merciful 7 -> 8, Indifferent 5-> 6, Cruel 4 -> 5)

* We have also made some specific changes to difficulties, reducing difficulty across the board:

* Indifferent

* Increased raw enemy squad strength at the very beginning of the game by 10%. This buff gradually fades away as the game progress towards the end of the first zone.

* Increase the time before an injury worsens into a permanent injury by 50%.

* Increase Health gained from events by 25%.

* Cruel

* Increased raw enemy squad strength at the very beginning of the game by 20%.

* Reduced the experience required to level from level 1 to level 2 from 45 to 25. Furthermore, also reduced the experience required to level from level 2 to level 3 from 150 to 120.

* AI improvements:

* Improves how the AI uses Terrifying Howl (used by Worfang alpha and White Worfang)

* Significantly improved the AI for enemy Arbalests. They will now use their abilities much more logically, and efficiently.

* Slightly increased the EXP gained in all fights by now rounding up EXP gained, instead of previously rounding down. (So if a unit received anywhere between for example 3.1 EXP and 3.9 EXP. it was previously rounded down to 3. Now it's always rounded up to 4.) This should hopefully dispel the feeling that players can rightly have that they aren't receiving as much EXP as they might have anticipated.

* Cruel previously reduced EXP gained from killing enemies in combat by 20%. That EXP penalty has been removed.

* Removed EXP reduction on Stratha Pursuer fights

Content

* Enemy units across the game will now randomize attachments and items. The likelihood that an enemy has an attachment or an item increases with enemy level.

Thank you for reporting bugs and suggesting ideas as always!

We are working on a content patch at the moment. This will likely cause some issues with previous saves. We will inform you in time before that, and will present a solution for it.

Cheers,

Black Voyage Games