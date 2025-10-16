1.7.e Ability Tweaks and - once again - CRASH FIXES!

We're already on "1.7.e", huh? Well, the good news is that the team has finally figured out the main sources of problems causing crashes for people! (For real this time, hah!)

Note from the team:

"A number of different memory issues have been resolved in this update, including some that could potentially cause (rare) crashes that have been in the game since release. We have also identified and dealt with the main reason for the recent increase in crashes, which could only be correctly identified after every other memory issue had been resolved. This has been a very long and difficult journey, which is why it has taken a while, but the upside is that the game should now be more stable for everyone, even if you weren't suffering from the new crashes!"

While a crash fix has been the top priority, a little balance pass on the different Abilities has also snuck into the update!

The goal for the Abilities is that different people should have different favourites, and that every Ability should have someone insisting that it's "the best one". That means that the team doesn't want to make an Ability worse for the sake of balance, but rather to make Abilities that are lagging behind better. Try it out and see which one has been the most improved this time! ;D

Patch notes:

Ability Balance:

Reduced the cost of the Javelin ability from 33 Energy to 24 Energy

Reduced the cost of the Board's ability from 30 Energy/second to 24 Energy/second

Increased the jump force from using the Board in the air by 40% (this has less of an impact than it sounds like) - Increased the cost of the Cowl ability from 16,66 Energy to 20 Energy

The Board now gives 33% damage reduction and 50% resistance to speed loss from collisions. The Hourglass ability now reaches its target "increased turn speed" value twice as fast

The Hourglass now has some additional VFX... It doesn't technically make it better at its job, but it might still make it "better"!

Other balance:

The Small World, Big Rings challenge now only requires you to pass through 3 rings instead of 5. The time limits have been reduced by between 30-40%. This makes the challenge marginally easier, and if you struggle to complete it you will also fail faster. Fixes:

Fixed a frequent crash caused by memory issues in particle effects - Numerous memory fixes in the Level Generation process contributing to crashes

Controllers can no longer get stuck rumbling when switching to mouse & keyboard in the middle of a rumble - Twisted Flopsy now correctly has Boost lights on both feet

Fragment Distortion notifications now show the correct header text - Gamepad camera sensitivity now remains normal while time is slowed down (for whatever reason), matching the behaviour of mouse look

Modding notes:

Updated engine version to 6000.0.59.2f in order to resolve the crashes in the particle system. Apart from versioning, nothing significant should have changed.

Community Art:

It's been a while since we've showcased some of these, but that doesn't mean the community hasn't been making them!

Let's start with a stunning take on the tragic shadow looming over Zoe by NightCreeper4

Here's another take where it's hard not to feel sorry for what she has gone through. You know there's a lot of emotion in there, despite her cold exterior by Ishtheva

I'm showcasing this one because it's so much fun to see such creative physical pieces and no other reason! By No_Name

Next up, here's an absolutely gorgeous take on yours truly. It is so beautiful it's enough to make a girl blush. By redwolfnoboxing

And then of course, everyone's favourite... wait, what?????

Ahem, here is the correct image. A rendering of everyone's favourite item, BOOSTR POG! By Ace.MP4

See you out there!

-RIZA