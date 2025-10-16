 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20416185 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This update brings a more cinematic look to multiple maps and introduces the Freeze Gun.


New weapon - Freeze Gun

  • Bots are instantly frozen to death, even mid air

  • Shoots through objects and walls

  • Proximity activation - near misses still trigger

  • Extended AoE

  • No recoil

  • Unlocks from Mission 15


Visuals

  • Cinematic colors and materials for Ruins, Base, and Dust

  • Colonnade movement changed in Ruins and Midnight

  • New geyser in Ruins

  • Dust now features a UFO and new props

  • Dune gains a picture-frame prop


Gameplay and audio

  • Pistol recoil tuned

  • Pistol sound updated

  • Enemy type changed for Mission 1

  • Dune adds a machine ambience layer


Fixes

  • Incorrect bot choice when using Portal

  • Wall light transparency issue in Base map

  • Sound Button default color in Settings UI

  • Choose Weapon incomplete check when starting from a Save Game


Optimization

  • Chem Gun and Annihilator firing procedures optimized

— emagnetic

