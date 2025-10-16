Hi everyone,
This update brings a more cinematic look to multiple maps and introduces the Freeze Gun.
New weapon - Freeze Gun
Bots are instantly frozen to death, even mid air
Shoots through objects and walls
Proximity activation - near misses still trigger
Extended AoE
No recoil
Unlocks from Mission 15
Visuals
Cinematic colors and materials for Ruins, Base, and Dust
Colonnade movement changed in Ruins and Midnight
New geyser in Ruins
Dust now features a UFO and new props
Dune gains a picture-frame prop
Gameplay and audio
Pistol recoil tuned
Pistol sound updated
Enemy type changed for Mission 1
Dune adds a machine ambience layer
Fixes
Incorrect bot choice when using Portal
Wall light transparency issue in Base map
Sound Button default color in Settings UI
Choose Weapon incomplete check when starting from a Save Game
Optimization
Chem Gun and Annihilator firing procedures optimized
— emagnetic
