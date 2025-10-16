 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20416162 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The monarch now fights the american rebellion
  • Monarch wins if he controls all ports
  • Monarch wins if he controls more than 90% of the population
  • Monarch loses when his royal expeditionary force only has an insignificant number of units left
  • Added loyalist sabotage (reduced production in colonies with less than 50% rebels during revolution)
  • Intervention force has a lower bell requirement when independence is declared early
  • The tribe supporting the monarch is now provided muskets and horses
  • Other europeans will now gain independence based on the total number of rebels in their colonies (but AI is still dumb and they don't produce significant amount of bells)
  • When declaring independence, player is now asked which adjective/demonym to use for the new nation
  • Production modifiers are now rounded up
  • Fixed rebel sentiment calculation
  • Combat odds now slighly different based on difficulty (value rounded differently)
  • Combat overlay now use color (green/red) to indicate player victory/loss instead of attacker victory/loss
  • Fixed fortify giving bonus before a full turn had passed. The unit badge now distinguishes between a fortifying unit and a fortified unit.
  • When multiple foreign units are on a tile, the tooltip will no longer list the unseen units (just the one the player can see)
  • Treasure trains can no longer be captured
  • Save games can be deleted
  • Colony tile now provide plow-benefits to cash crops as well as food
  • Repositioned villages slightly to make them more visible when on forest tiles
  • Colonies can now be renamed (from the context menu button next to the close button on the colony screen)


95%+ of save games should load and work fine.

Changed files in this update

