- The monarch now fights the american rebellion
- Monarch wins if he controls all ports
- Monarch wins if he controls more than 90% of the population
- Monarch loses when his royal expeditionary force only has an insignificant number of units left
- Added loyalist sabotage (reduced production in colonies with less than 50% rebels during revolution)
- Intervention force has a lower bell requirement when independence is declared early
- The tribe supporting the monarch is now provided muskets and horses
- Other europeans will now gain independence based on the total number of rebels in their colonies (but AI is still dumb and they don't produce significant amount of bells)
- When declaring independence, player is now asked which adjective/demonym to use for the new nation
- Production modifiers are now rounded up
- Fixed rebel sentiment calculation
- Combat odds now slighly different based on difficulty (value rounded differently)
- Combat overlay now use color (green/red) to indicate player victory/loss instead of attacker victory/loss
- Fixed fortify giving bonus before a full turn had passed. The unit badge now distinguishes between a fortifying unit and a fortified unit.
- When multiple foreign units are on a tile, the tooltip will no longer list the unseen units (just the one the player can see)
- Treasure trains can no longer be captured
- Save games can be deleted
- Colony tile now provide plow-benefits to cash crops as well as food
- Repositioned villages slightly to make them more visible when on forest tiles
- Colonies can now be renamed (from the context menu button next to the close button on the colony screen)
95%+ of save games should load and work fine.
Changed files in this update