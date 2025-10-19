 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20416122 Edited 19 October 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

We've released a patch to fix the majority of the issues that occurred after the 1.2 update and fixes that have not yet been pushed to the 1.2 update. There are also 3 new most requested features to make your gameplay smoother.

New features:

  • Added tracker info for Shipped, Bought, and Crafted items to help players progress achievements.

  • Idle Timer for Multiplayer.

  • Able to invite Merfolk for Hangout outside of Merfolk Expedition date.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed player unable to open save file due to constant loading on the menu.

  • Fixed Disguise Wanted and Starlet Expedition quest progress resetting after reloading a save file.

  • Fixed issues causing players to lose all 15 hearts with their spouse NPC after gifting items to other Townies.

  • Fixed Indoor furniture appearing in the middle of the farm after clicking undo move in decor mode.

  • Fixed pickaxe losing enchantment when upgraded to Osmium quality.

  • Fixed Arcade Center reverting to construction state despite being completed in 1.1b version.

  • Fixed “New Event” notification staying on other dateable NPCs who have 8 hearts after proposing in the Relationship tab.

  • Fixed wallpaper and flooring resetting to default after upgrading to house level 4.

  • Fixed player appearing in Merfolk form on land after completing the “To the Surface” quest.

  • Fixed sea creatures giving duplicate gifts.

  • Fixed the Rock Domino mastery skill not working properly.

  • Fixed a certain Tourist Boat type that collided with the pier.

  • Fixed a crash when cooking Stone Soup with a random ingredient.

  • Fixed unable to discard enchantments when the slot is full while using a controller.

  • Fixed Auto SFH not harvesting all crops.

  • Fixed Monster Scarecrow could be purchased multiple times from the Concerned Monkey.

  • Fixed being able to trigger Charitable Heart and Multi-Level Gifting achievements by gifting only one NPC.

  • Fixed being able to purchase Wellness Fruit multiple times in the B.O.S. Hideout.

  • Fixed Eva 15-heart event showing a baby when the player doesn’t have a baby yet.

  • Fixed incorrect message appearing when entering the Cave of Memories before it’s unlocked in Savannah.

  • Fixed Colorblind Mode and Color Blind Strength not appearing in the Accessibility menu in Settings.

  • Fixed ranch animals’ names appearing empty when given the same name.

  • Fixed Luke 15b heart event not triggering.

  • Fixed some decor items are labelled in wrong category

  • Fixed Macy appearing inside the Pumpkin Smashing minigame and blocking the player’s movement during the Harvest Festival.

  • Fixed player being able to place animals while the coop or barn is being demolished.

  • Fixed player being able to access upgrade enchantments with only one giant freed.

  • Fixed missing “It’s late” prompt when animals return to the barn at the end of the day.

  • Fixed "inventory full" message showing even when there are still empty slots

  • Fixed baby names resetting to default in certain save files

  • Fixed being able to complete the Starlet Expedition quest with non-Osmium crops

  • Fixed Tree Planting Festival not showing planted trees after the main event

  • Fixed crash when cooking multiple undiscovered recipes manually

  • Fixed crash after loading save file multiple time in a row

  • Fixed incorrect money display after receiving Town Rank rewards in the end-of-day recap

  • Fixed Tap becoming invisible when canceling a Tree move with the Architect Desk

  • Fixed "E" key binding overlapping with the Apply button

  • Fixed Auto Machines appearing in another barn/coop after removal without being picked up

  • Fixed the Fishing animation bugged after going underwater

  • Fixed the player character appearing duplicated in Surya's 7 heart event

  • Fixed NPC wear Spooky outfit in the wrong area

  • Fixed Semeru missing from the map near the Hot Air Balloon area

  • Fixed Leah and Eva missing from the map and no icon when walking from Farm to Town

  • Fixed Wataru not on Beach Cleanup Day despite showing up on the map

  • Fixed Raina & Karen are at the Harvest Festival Opening cutscene even though Pufferfish leaves

  • Fixed spouse stuck behind door if bed placed near the wall on second floor

  • Fixed donated marker remain gray in Sturdy Computer insect forecast

  • Fixed item tooltip doesn't change after transferring items from Chest to Inventory

  • Fixed UI is misplaced for Upgrade Enchantment Tool after changing tools

  • Fixed White Pearls look like small Black Pearls

  • Fixed talk prompt interaction disappears after hugging boyfriend/girlfriend first

  • Fixed Animals leave Barn/Coop after attending Festival

  • Fixed "Inspect" interaction appears far away from the correct door near Merfolk Palace entrance

  • Fixed aiming issue during Curling mini game at Winter Fair

  • Fixed Fertilizer counter always shows 4/4 on Tree Seedling regardless of actual Fertilizer placed

  • Fixed Fertilizer not remove from soil when Tree Seedling wither due to season change

  • Fixed player gets stuck after exiting Shed placed in the corner of the Farm

  • Fixed Osmium Tofu labelled as drink

  • Fixed missing plate when Chaem places taco when eating at the Beach

  • Fixed player getting reeled in when fishing at slightly higher ground

  • Fixed "Call animals out" in Underwater Barn doesn't switch to "It's Late" after 3 PM

  • Fixed "You already spin the wheel" notification show up when clicking on specific area during Spin the Wheel minigame

  • Fixed can't interact with Black Market and Ratih disappear during Winter

  • Fixed "Savannah Accesible" message appear after completing 20 offering

  • Fixed wrong Fresh Salad ingredients on Cooking Channel

  • Fixed various clothing issues

  • Fixed Fungarian Chest missing highlight when placed inside the house

  • Fixed player and NPCs getting stuck after failed or rejected hug interactions

  • Fixed Basil and Coffee Bean not counting as vegetables in the Local Produce quest

  • Fixed Pablo being invisible in-game while still appearing on the map

  • Fixed Warp Sesajen unlocking in the Crafting menu without meeting requirements

  • Fixed broken visuals for Mill Style 2 when previewed at the Carpenter

  • Fixed players triggering the Beach Shack cutscene while at the Carpenter

  • Fixed Antique TV and Television sharing the same icon in the Furniture Store catalog

  • Fixed filter tabs in Wardrobe doesn't work

  • Fixed discount not applied after winning Lady Lavannah Race

  • Fixed spouse going to the child's room instead of the spouse's room

  • Fixed calendar birthday portraits for Princess Miranjani and Queen Nanda Devi

  • Fixed ranch animal visuals sinking into the ground

  • Fixed missing town textures during hangout cutscenes

  • Fixed freeze and crash when requesting a hug from an NPC a second time after being rejected

  • Fixed hangout BGM not playing if paused immediately before the hangout triggers

  • Fixed spouse heart events: Raj 15b, Yuri 10b

  • Fixed spouse waypoint issue where Chaem stood idle in her room on Winter 17

  • Fixed BGM stopping midway during the first baby cutscene

  • Fixed missing Princess Miranjani portrait when inviting her to hangout

  • Fixed messy split selection highlight when selecting rows other than the first in toolbelt

  • Fixed total price not showing when selling items in split selection after previously shipping and learning their price

  • Fixed incorrect point display on holes 5 & 20 and score not updating properly in Curling minigame at Winter Fair

  • Fixed dateable Merfolk NPC portraits shifting to the right when requesting a hangout

  • Fixed duplicate buttons appearing when disabling "Toggle Chest Drag and Drop"

  • Fixed Zarah only appearing during animations at her waypoint

Multiplayer bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash when loading a co-op save file.

  • Fixed crash when Guest players picked up ranching items on the farm.

  • Fixed several connection issues.

  • Fixed guest character appearance and progress were reset.

  • Fixed unable to finish or claim the “Starting Out” quest reward if a guest disconnects during the cutscene.

  • Fixed Guest player getting stuck on an invisible horse after disconnecting while riding.

  • Fixed Solar Orb Machine not appearing on the map for Guest player unless the Host is nearby.

  • Fixed Scrap Scarecrow being out of stock and unable to be purchased if one player had already bought it during the Beach Cleanup Festival.

  • Fixed Guest player unable to move after joining a session with high ping.

  • Fixed Guest player unable to enter the shed in certain cases.

  • Fixed Guest player unable to exit the Recreation Center after the Grand Opening cutscene.

  • Fixed Guest player unable to complete the Neighbor’s Help quest if player haven’t met Paul yet.

  • Fixed Guest player unable to select building options other than Coop and Shed at the Carpenter when using a controller.

  • Fixed crash for Guest player after selecting “Carpenter” at the Carpenter using a controller.

  • Fixed crash for Guest player after selecting “Develop Equipment” in Ling’s Lab using a controller.

  • Fixed crash for Host during the Rodeo minigame at the Animal Festival.

  • Fixed crash for Guest player when trying to move the Stone Waterfall using the Architect Desk.

  • Fixed Guest player not receiving Mastery Points after buying the Mining Elixir from the Sturdy Computer.

  • Fixed Guest player character disappearing from Host’s view when passing outdoor gazebo decor.

  • Fixed Peach fruit appearing green while on the tree in the Greenhouse.

  • Fixed wallpaper and flooring placed by Guest players disappeared after relogging the game.

  • Fixed broken assets on certain items in the Trivia Night minigame during the Winter Fair.

  • Fixed back to back weddings cause Players to get stuck or receive error pop-ups

  • Fixed Guest player unable to attend wedding after being idle the previous night/end of day

  • Fixed guest unable to see Solar Orb activation and trash animations.

  • Fixed Guest players able to buy more than 1 horse

  • Fixed Players name does not appear correctly as 3rd and 4th player joined

  • Fixed Players able to use Fast Travel altar during Beach Clean Up Festival

  • Fixed sort based on price not working properly at Underwater and Land Furniture Shop

  • Fixed Wellness Fruit price using money icon instead of merit icon at Sturdy Computer

  • Fixed missing popup when selected items cost more than the player’s gold or merit points.

  • Fixed Guest players unable to see messages in the multiplayer chat box after the host sends them

  • Fixed Light ring effect not visible for Guest in Multiplayer

  • Fixed Guest players crash when accept invite from Steam friends on Multiplayer

  • Fixed player unable to hold baby in Multiplayer mode

  • Fixed option to ask Merfolk to hangout is missing

  • Fixed NPC portrait layout is too high

  • Fixed fishing sound from other players that can be heard from far away

  • Fixed missing textures in certain locations for Guest players

  • Fixed memory leak if attempting to sort Wardrobe storage by category

  • Fixed cursor placement in UI does not match the highlighted box

  • Fixed crash after guest access decor mode

  • Fixed player teleport to black place if teleport location in Underwater Farm blocked by fence item

  • Fixed player screen goes black when another player enters their room while they are in Decor Mode

  • Fixed Global Inventory tool tip is truncated

  • Fixed Guest state is not loaded when join to Host that wants to sleep

  • Fixed the game gets stuck when the player is idle during "Waiting for other players" message and other player still in dialogue

  • Fixed crash when try to access items on Sturdy Computer on Xbox

  • Fixed crash when deploying or editing farm building in Carpenter on Xbox

  • Fixed main event does not trigger when another player is already detected as inactive (idle timer)

  • Fixed needs a dot on the "Player is no longer away" text on chat box

  • Fixed Pencil logo doubles on Coop and Barn

  • Fixed Players will freeze and crash after players interact with architcect desk and harvest sawee at the same time

  • Fixed the game become quiet when player alt+tab during fishing

  • Fixed unable to start the festival after interacting with the balloon

  • Fixed mismatched wardrobe item display for Guest players using a controller

Improvements:

  • Player can now decorate house simultanously

  • Adjust NPC outfit during certain activities

  • Updated Double Loot Mastery description for clarity on the 5% double loot chance.

  • Updated “Decor” label to “Decoration” for consistency across indoor and outdoor items.

  • Improved SFX for various animations.

  • Adjusted visuals, lighting, and animations for various decorations and furniture items.

  • Adjusted asset size for temple offering rewards.

  • Adjusted lighting and fire effects for bonfires and lamps around the beach area.

  • Adjusted NPC waypoints during specific activities and when wearing certain outfits.

  • Added missing TV asset to some TV tables that did not display a TV.

  • Adjusted Tourists Boat Stairs

  • Diamond Stone Path is now available at the Furniture Store

  • Adjusted shop catalog and crafting menu order

  • Adjusted Flower texture

  • Adjusted Outdoor Decor Snow material

  • Update NPC Gym Outfit waypoint

  • Adjusted light value for some lamp decoration

  • Adjust different texture color for Hedge Fence and Baroque Arch Bush

  • Starlet Town lights adjustment

  • Adjust Emily position to the living room

  • Remove wrong tool SFX, will only triggered for Can't Destroy need higher level tools SFX

  • Adjust VFX Cabin Fireplace

  • Rotate Kenny's pose on 6 Heart event cutscene

  • Adjust colorful boat flowerpot animation on rainy day

  • Synchronize Emma's Taco Truck schedule

  • Implement Bell SFX for Cow Suit animation to only spawn twice a day

  • Adjusted Randy's class schedule to prevent him from teaching after class ends

  • Adjusted Almond and Cocoa Bean labels from Fruit to Grains

  • Mark is now inside the Animal Shelter playing with the pets

  • Adjusted Princess Miranjani's portrait position in the wedding cutscene

  • Adjusted Fungurian Outfit hair to match the player's current hair color

Known issues:

  • Fixing “A New Chapter” achievement not triggering after marriage to another player (Co-op).

  • Fixing “A Full House” achievement not triggering for guest (Co-op).

  • Fixing guest Merit Points disappearing after the host triggers the dinosaur hologram cutscene in the Museum (Co-op).

  • Fixing forage items blocking fast travel near the Starlet Town cave.

  • Fixing Slime of Replication processing more than 10 items when linked to an Auto Chest.

  • Fixing unable to place any quality of Grape Wine into the Aging Barrel to upgrade its quality.

  • Fixing player getting stuck on the pause menu when alt-tabbing as a Hangout Event cutscene is about to start.

  • Fixing dragon wings texture displaying incorrectly during the Town Rank S cutscene.

  • Fixing ranch animals always being in a neutral mood in Coop/Barn level 1 and 2.

  • Fixing player being able to walk through the hay area in Barn/Coop level 3.

  • Fixing Luke’s portrait appearing in the shop UI when he’s not in the shop.

  • Fixing basic Merfolk outdoor decor crafting recipe not unlocking for guests after purchase.

  • Fixing different outfits shown for NPCs in the Table of Memories when opened in different seasons.

  • Fixing the Insect House displayed 0 insects for guests after being moved through the Carpenter.

  • Fixing fishing pole not showing different color variations after being upgraded to all quality levels.

  • Fixing guests receiving multiple wedding gifts repeatedly after marriage.

  • Fixing inability to change character skin color in the Salon.

Thank you, everyone, for your reports and feedback. We continue working on fixing the issues you've reported, and we'll share the progress on our Discord.

Best regards,

Stairway Team

