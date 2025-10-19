Hi Farmers,

We've released a patch to fix the majority of the issues that occurred after the 1.2 update and fixes that have not yet been pushed to the 1.2 update. There are also 3 new most requested features to make your gameplay smoother.



New features:

Able to invite Merfolk for Hangout outside of Merfolk Expedition date.

Added tracker info for Shipped, Bought, and Crafted items to help players progress achievements.

Bugfixes:

Fixed player unable to open save file due to constant loading on the menu.

Fixed Disguise Wanted and Starlet Expedition quest progress resetting after reloading a save file.

Fixed issues causing players to lose all 15 hearts with their spouse NPC after gifting items to other Townies.

Fixed Indoor furniture appearing in the middle of the farm after clicking undo move in decor mode.

Fixed pickaxe losing enchantment when upgraded to Osmium quality.

Fixed Arcade Center reverting to construction state despite being completed in 1.1b version.

Fixed “New Event” notification staying on other dateable NPCs who have 8 hearts after proposing in the Relationship tab.

Fixed wallpaper and flooring resetting to default after upgrading to house level 4.

Fixed player appearing in Merfolk form on land after completing the “To the Surface” quest.

Fixed sea creatures giving duplicate gifts.

Fixed the Rock Domino mastery skill not working properly.

Fixed a certain Tourist Boat type that collided with the pier.

Fixed a crash when cooking Stone Soup with a random ingredient.

Fixed unable to discard enchantments when the slot is full while using a controller.

Fixed Auto SFH not harvesting all crops.

Fixed Monster Scarecrow could be purchased multiple times from the Concerned Monkey.

Fixed being able to trigger Charitable Heart and Multi-Level Gifting achievements by gifting only one NPC.

Fixed being able to purchase Wellness Fruit multiple times in the B.O.S. Hideout.

Fixed Eva 15-heart event showing a baby when the player doesn’t have a baby yet.

Fixed incorrect message appearing when entering the Cave of Memories before it’s unlocked in Savannah.

Fixed Colorblind Mode and Color Blind Strength not appearing in the Accessibility menu in Settings.

Fixed ranch animals’ names appearing empty when given the same name.

Fixed Luke 15b heart event not triggering.

Fixed some decor items are labelled in wrong category

Fixed Macy appearing inside the Pumpkin Smashing minigame and blocking the player’s movement during the Harvest Festival.

Fixed player being able to place animals while the coop or barn is being demolished.

Fixed player being able to access upgrade enchantments with only one giant freed.

Fixed missing “It’s late” prompt when animals return to the barn at the end of the day.

Fixed "inventory full" message showing even when there are still empty slots

Fixed baby names resetting to default in certain save files

Fixed being able to complete the Starlet Expedition quest with non-Osmium crops

Fixed Tree Planting Festival not showing planted trees after the main event

Fixed crash when cooking multiple undiscovered recipes manually

Fixed crash after loading save file multiple time in a row

Fixed incorrect money display after receiving Town Rank rewards in the end-of-day recap

Fixed Tap becoming invisible when canceling a Tree move with the Architect Desk

Fixed "E" key binding overlapping with the Apply button

Fixed Auto Machines appearing in another barn/coop after removal without being picked up

Fixed the Fishing animation bugged after going underwater

Fixed the player character appearing duplicated in Surya's 7 heart event

Fixed NPC wear Spooky outfit in the wrong area

Fixed Semeru missing from the map near the Hot Air Balloon area

Fixed Leah and Eva missing from the map and no icon when walking from Farm to Town

Fixed Wataru not on Beach Cleanup Day despite showing up on the map

Fixed Raina & Karen are at the Harvest Festival Opening cutscene even though Pufferfish leaves

Fixed spouse stuck behind door if bed placed near the wall on second floor

Fixed donated marker remain gray in Sturdy Computer insect forecast

Fixed item tooltip doesn't change after transferring items from Chest to Inventory

Fixed UI is misplaced for Upgrade Enchantment Tool after changing tools

Fixed White Pearls look like small Black Pearls

Fixed talk prompt interaction disappears after hugging boyfriend/girlfriend first

Fixed Animals leave Barn/Coop after attending Festival

Fixed "Inspect" interaction appears far away from the correct door near Merfolk Palace entrance

Fixed aiming issue during Curling mini game at Winter Fair

Fixed Fertilizer counter always shows 4/4 on Tree Seedling regardless of actual Fertilizer placed

Fixed Fertilizer not remove from soil when Tree Seedling wither due to season change

Fixed player gets stuck after exiting Shed placed in the corner of the Farm

Fixed Osmium Tofu labelled as drink

Fixed missing plate when Chaem places taco when eating at the Beach

Fixed player getting reeled in when fishing at slightly higher ground

Fixed "Call animals out" in Underwater Barn doesn't switch to "It's Late" after 3 PM

Fixed "You already spin the wheel" notification show up when clicking on specific area during Spin the Wheel minigame

Fixed can't interact with Black Market and Ratih disappear during Winter

Fixed "Savannah Accesible" message appear after completing 20 offering

Fixed wrong Fresh Salad ingredients on Cooking Channel

Fixed various clothing issues

Fixed Fungarian Chest missing highlight when placed inside the house

Fixed player and NPCs getting stuck after failed or rejected hug interactions

Fixed Basil and Coffee Bean not counting as vegetables in the Local Produce quest

Fixed Pablo being invisible in-game while still appearing on the map

Fixed Warp Sesajen unlocking in the Crafting menu without meeting requirements

Fixed broken visuals for Mill Style 2 when previewed at the Carpenter

Fixed players triggering the Beach Shack cutscene while at the Carpenter

Fixed Antique TV and Television sharing the same icon in the Furniture Store catalog

Fixed filter tabs in Wardrobe doesn't work

Fixed discount not applied after winning Lady Lavannah Race

Fixed spouse going to the child's room instead of the spouse's room

Fixed calendar birthday portraits for Princess Miranjani and Queen Nanda Devi

Fixed ranch animal visuals sinking into the ground

Fixed missing town textures during hangout cutscenes

Fixed freeze and crash when requesting a hug from an NPC a second time after being rejected

Fixed hangout BGM not playing if paused immediately before the hangout triggers

Fixed spouse heart events: Raj 15b, Yuri 10b

Fixed spouse waypoint issue where Chaem stood idle in her room on Winter 17

Fixed BGM stopping midway during the first baby cutscene

Fixed missing Princess Miranjani portrait when inviting her to hangout

Fixed messy split selection highlight when selecting rows other than the first in toolbelt

Fixed total price not showing when selling items in split selection after previously shipping and learning their price

Fixed incorrect point display on holes 5 & 20 and score not updating properly in Curling minigame at Winter Fair

Fixed dateable Merfolk NPC portraits shifting to the right when requesting a hangout

Fixed duplicate buttons appearing when disabling "Toggle Chest Drag and Drop"