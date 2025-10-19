Hi Farmers,
We've released a patch to fix the majority of the issues that occurred after the 1.2 update and fixes that have not yet been pushed to the 1.2 update. There are also 3 new most requested features to make your gameplay smoother.
New features:
Added tracker info for Shipped, Bought, and Crafted items to help players progress achievements.
Idle Timer for Multiplayer.
Able to invite Merfolk for Hangout outside of Merfolk Expedition date.
Bugfixes:
Fixed player unable to open save file due to constant loading on the menu.
Fixed Disguise Wanted and Starlet Expedition quest progress resetting after reloading a save file.
Fixed issues causing players to lose all 15 hearts with their spouse NPC after gifting items to other Townies.
Fixed Indoor furniture appearing in the middle of the farm after clicking undo move in decor mode.
Fixed pickaxe losing enchantment when upgraded to Osmium quality.
Fixed Arcade Center reverting to construction state despite being completed in 1.1b version.
Fixed “New Event” notification staying on other dateable NPCs who have 8 hearts after proposing in the Relationship tab.
Fixed wallpaper and flooring resetting to default after upgrading to house level 4.
Fixed player appearing in Merfolk form on land after completing the “To the Surface” quest.
Fixed sea creatures giving duplicate gifts.
Fixed the Rock Domino mastery skill not working properly.
Fixed a certain Tourist Boat type that collided with the pier.
Fixed a crash when cooking Stone Soup with a random ingredient.
Fixed unable to discard enchantments when the slot is full while using a controller.
Fixed Auto SFH not harvesting all crops.
Fixed Monster Scarecrow could be purchased multiple times from the Concerned Monkey.
Fixed being able to trigger Charitable Heart and Multi-Level Gifting achievements by gifting only one NPC.
Fixed being able to purchase Wellness Fruit multiple times in the B.O.S. Hideout.
Fixed Eva 15-heart event showing a baby when the player doesn’t have a baby yet.
Fixed incorrect message appearing when entering the Cave of Memories before it’s unlocked in Savannah.
Fixed Colorblind Mode and Color Blind Strength not appearing in the Accessibility menu in Settings.
Fixed ranch animals’ names appearing empty when given the same name.
Fixed Luke 15b heart event not triggering.
Fixed some decor items are labelled in wrong category
Fixed Macy appearing inside the Pumpkin Smashing minigame and blocking the player’s movement during the Harvest Festival.
Fixed player being able to place animals while the coop or barn is being demolished.
Fixed player being able to access upgrade enchantments with only one giant freed.
Fixed missing “It’s late” prompt when animals return to the barn at the end of the day.
Fixed "inventory full" message showing even when there are still empty slots
Fixed baby names resetting to default in certain save files
Fixed being able to complete the Starlet Expedition quest with non-Osmium crops
Fixed Tree Planting Festival not showing planted trees after the main event
Fixed crash when cooking multiple undiscovered recipes manually
Fixed crash after loading save file multiple time in a row
Fixed incorrect money display after receiving Town Rank rewards in the end-of-day recap
Fixed Tap becoming invisible when canceling a Tree move with the Architect Desk
Fixed "E" key binding overlapping with the Apply button
Fixed Auto Machines appearing in another barn/coop after removal without being picked up
Fixed the Fishing animation bugged after going underwater
Fixed the player character appearing duplicated in Surya's 7 heart event
Fixed NPC wear Spooky outfit in the wrong area
Fixed Semeru missing from the map near the Hot Air Balloon area
Fixed Leah and Eva missing from the map and no icon when walking from Farm to Town
Fixed Wataru not on Beach Cleanup Day despite showing up on the map
Fixed Raina & Karen are at the Harvest Festival Opening cutscene even though Pufferfish leaves
Fixed spouse stuck behind door if bed placed near the wall on second floor
Fixed donated marker remain gray in Sturdy Computer insect forecast
Fixed item tooltip doesn't change after transferring items from Chest to Inventory
Fixed UI is misplaced for Upgrade Enchantment Tool after changing tools
Fixed White Pearls look like small Black Pearls
Fixed talk prompt interaction disappears after hugging boyfriend/girlfriend first
Fixed Animals leave Barn/Coop after attending Festival
Fixed "Inspect" interaction appears far away from the correct door near Merfolk Palace entrance
Fixed aiming issue during Curling mini game at Winter Fair
Fixed Fertilizer counter always shows 4/4 on Tree Seedling regardless of actual Fertilizer placed
Fixed Fertilizer not remove from soil when Tree Seedling wither due to season change
Fixed player gets stuck after exiting Shed placed in the corner of the Farm
Fixed Osmium Tofu labelled as drink
Fixed missing plate when Chaem places taco when eating at the Beach
Fixed player getting reeled in when fishing at slightly higher ground
Fixed "Call animals out" in Underwater Barn doesn't switch to "It's Late" after 3 PM
Fixed "You already spin the wheel" notification show up when clicking on specific area during Spin the Wheel minigame
Fixed can't interact with Black Market and Ratih disappear during Winter
Fixed "Savannah Accesible" message appear after completing 20 offering
Fixed wrong Fresh Salad ingredients on Cooking Channel
Fixed various clothing issues
Fixed Fungarian Chest missing highlight when placed inside the house
Fixed player and NPCs getting stuck after failed or rejected hug interactions
Fixed Basil and Coffee Bean not counting as vegetables in the Local Produce quest
Fixed Pablo being invisible in-game while still appearing on the map
Fixed Warp Sesajen unlocking in the Crafting menu without meeting requirements
Fixed broken visuals for Mill Style 2 when previewed at the Carpenter
Fixed players triggering the Beach Shack cutscene while at the Carpenter
Fixed Antique TV and Television sharing the same icon in the Furniture Store catalog
Fixed filter tabs in Wardrobe doesn't work
Fixed discount not applied after winning Lady Lavannah Race
Fixed spouse going to the child's room instead of the spouse's room
Fixed calendar birthday portraits for Princess Miranjani and Queen Nanda Devi
Fixed ranch animal visuals sinking into the ground
Fixed missing town textures during hangout cutscenes
Fixed freeze and crash when requesting a hug from an NPC a second time after being rejected
Fixed hangout BGM not playing if paused immediately before the hangout triggers
Fixed spouse heart events: Raj 15b, Yuri 10b
Fixed spouse waypoint issue where Chaem stood idle in her room on Winter 17
Fixed BGM stopping midway during the first baby cutscene
Fixed missing Princess Miranjani portrait when inviting her to hangout
Fixed messy split selection highlight when selecting rows other than the first in toolbelt
Fixed total price not showing when selling items in split selection after previously shipping and learning their price
Fixed incorrect point display on holes 5 & 20 and score not updating properly in Curling minigame at Winter Fair
Fixed dateable Merfolk NPC portraits shifting to the right when requesting a hangout
Fixed duplicate buttons appearing when disabling "Toggle Chest Drag and Drop"
Fixed Zarah only appearing during animations at her waypoint
Multiplayer bugfixes:
Fixed crash when loading a co-op save file.
Fixed crash when Guest players picked up ranching items on the farm.
Fixed several connection issues.
Fixed guest character appearance and progress were reset.
Fixed unable to finish or claim the “Starting Out” quest reward if a guest disconnects during the cutscene.
Fixed Guest player getting stuck on an invisible horse after disconnecting while riding.
Fixed Solar Orb Machine not appearing on the map for Guest player unless the Host is nearby.
Fixed Scrap Scarecrow being out of stock and unable to be purchased if one player had already bought it during the Beach Cleanup Festival.
Fixed Guest player unable to move after joining a session with high ping.
Fixed Guest player unable to enter the shed in certain cases.
Fixed Guest player unable to exit the Recreation Center after the Grand Opening cutscene.
Fixed Guest player unable to complete the Neighbor’s Help quest if player haven’t met Paul yet.
Fixed Guest player unable to select building options other than Coop and Shed at the Carpenter when using a controller.
Fixed crash for Guest player after selecting “Carpenter” at the Carpenter using a controller.
Fixed crash for Guest player after selecting “Develop Equipment” in Ling’s Lab using a controller.
Fixed crash for Host during the Rodeo minigame at the Animal Festival.
Fixed crash for Guest player when trying to move the Stone Waterfall using the Architect Desk.
Fixed Guest player not receiving Mastery Points after buying the Mining Elixir from the Sturdy Computer.
Fixed Guest player character disappearing from Host’s view when passing outdoor gazebo decor.
Fixed Peach fruit appearing green while on the tree in the Greenhouse.
Fixed wallpaper and flooring placed by Guest players disappeared after relogging the game.
Fixed broken assets on certain items in the Trivia Night minigame during the Winter Fair.
Fixed back to back weddings cause Players to get stuck or receive error pop-ups
Fixed Guest player unable to attend wedding after being idle the previous night/end of day
Fixed guest unable to see Solar Orb activation and trash animations.
Fixed Guest players able to buy more than 1 horse
Fixed Players name does not appear correctly as 3rd and 4th player joined
Fixed Players able to use Fast Travel altar during Beach Clean Up Festival
Fixed sort based on price not working properly at Underwater and Land Furniture Shop
Fixed Wellness Fruit price using money icon instead of merit icon at Sturdy Computer
Fixed missing popup when selected items cost more than the player’s gold or merit points.
Fixed Guest players unable to see messages in the multiplayer chat box after the host sends them
Fixed Light ring effect not visible for Guest in Multiplayer
Fixed Guest players crash when accept invite from Steam friends on Multiplayer
Fixed player unable to hold baby in Multiplayer mode
Fixed option to ask Merfolk to hangout is missing
Fixed NPC portrait layout is too high
Fixed fishing sound from other players that can be heard from far away
Fixed missing textures in certain locations for Guest players
Fixed memory leak if attempting to sort Wardrobe storage by category
Fixed cursor placement in UI does not match the highlighted box
Fixed crash after guest access decor mode
Fixed player teleport to black place if teleport location in Underwater Farm blocked by fence item
Fixed player screen goes black when another player enters their room while they are in Decor Mode
Fixed Global Inventory tool tip is truncated
Fixed Guest state is not loaded when join to Host that wants to sleep
Fixed the game gets stuck when the player is idle during "Waiting for other players" message and other player still in dialogue
Fixed crash when try to access items on Sturdy Computer on Xbox
Fixed crash when deploying or editing farm building in Carpenter on Xbox
Fixed main event does not trigger when another player is already detected as inactive (idle timer)
Fixed needs a dot on the "Player is no longer away" text on chat box
Fixed Pencil logo doubles on Coop and Barn
Fixed Players will freeze and crash after players interact with architcect desk and harvest sawee at the same time
Fixed the game become quiet when player alt+tab during fishing
Fixed unable to start the festival after interacting with the balloon
Fixed mismatched wardrobe item display for Guest players using a controller
Improvements:
Player can now decorate house simultanously
Adjust NPC outfit during certain activities
Updated Double Loot Mastery description for clarity on the 5% double loot chance.
Updated “Decor” label to “Decoration” for consistency across indoor and outdoor items.
Improved SFX for various animations.
Adjusted visuals, lighting, and animations for various decorations and furniture items.
Adjusted asset size for temple offering rewards.
Adjusted lighting and fire effects for bonfires and lamps around the beach area.
Adjusted NPC waypoints during specific activities and when wearing certain outfits.
Added missing TV asset to some TV tables that did not display a TV.
Adjusted Tourists Boat Stairs
Diamond Stone Path is now available at the Furniture Store
Adjusted shop catalog and crafting menu order
Adjusted Flower texture
Adjusted Outdoor Decor Snow material
Update NPC Gym Outfit waypoint
Adjusted light value for some lamp decoration
Adjust different texture color for Hedge Fence and Baroque Arch Bush
Starlet Town lights adjustment
Adjust Emily position to the living room
Remove wrong tool SFX, will only triggered for Can't Destroy need higher level tools SFX
Adjust VFX Cabin Fireplace
Rotate Kenny's pose on 6 Heart event cutscene
Adjust colorful boat flowerpot animation on rainy day
Synchronize Emma's Taco Truck schedule
Implement Bell SFX for Cow Suit animation to only spawn twice a day
Adjusted Randy's class schedule to prevent him from teaching after class ends
Adjusted Almond and Cocoa Bean labels from Fruit to Grains
Mark is now inside the Animal Shelter playing with the pets
Adjusted Princess Miranjani's portrait position in the wedding cutscene
Adjusted Fungurian Outfit hair to match the player's current hair color
Known issues:
Fixing “A New Chapter” achievement not triggering after marriage to another player (Co-op).
Fixing “A Full House” achievement not triggering for guest (Co-op).
Fixing guest Merit Points disappearing after the host triggers the dinosaur hologram cutscene in the Museum (Co-op).
Fixing forage items blocking fast travel near the Starlet Town cave.
Fixing Slime of Replication processing more than 10 items when linked to an Auto Chest.
Fixing unable to place any quality of Grape Wine into the Aging Barrel to upgrade its quality.
Fixing player getting stuck on the pause menu when alt-tabbing as a Hangout Event cutscene is about to start.
Fixing dragon wings texture displaying incorrectly during the Town Rank S cutscene.
Fixing ranch animals always being in a neutral mood in Coop/Barn level 1 and 2.
Fixing player being able to walk through the hay area in Barn/Coop level 3.
Fixing Luke’s portrait appearing in the shop UI when he’s not in the shop.
Fixing basic Merfolk outdoor decor crafting recipe not unlocking for guests after purchase.
Fixing different outfits shown for NPCs in the Table of Memories when opened in different seasons.
Fixing the Insect House displayed 0 insects for guests after being moved through the Carpenter.
Fixing fishing pole not showing different color variations after being upgraded to all quality levels.
Fixing guests receiving multiple wedding gifts repeatedly after marriage.
Fixing inability to change character skin color in the Salon.
Thank you, everyone, for your reports and feedback. We continue working on fixing the issues you've reported, and we'll share the progress on our Discord.
Best regards,
Stairway Team
