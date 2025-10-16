 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20416090 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version introduce some AI assistance to the player in-game.

  • A rule query. Accessible from the hamburger menu.,

  • An assistant to allocate attackers.,

These are experimental, do not hesitate to post feedback on usual channels.

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2869592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link