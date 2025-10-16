Hey everyone 👋
The next playtest update which brings a bunch of small new things and again some fixes. Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)
➕Added: You can now put whole book-categories from a book shelf into your inventory. No need to handle each and every book
➕Added: Random Visitors from outside the village can now be approached and will tell you what they are doing in your library.
➕Added: You character now automatically turns toward resources that can be mined
⭐Improved: Since every workplace now has its own inventory, the bookbinding station will no longer remove all the items you put into it, when you close the crafting window.
⭐Improved: Francis (and other NPCs) should no longer twist their bodies when you talk to them.
⭐Improved: Animation when putting a book on a shelf
🔧Fixed: Item corruption/duplication when interacting with chests (please let us know if you encounter any more problems with this)
🔧Fixed: Duplicate entries in workplaces
🔧Fixed: Villagers would sometimes check out multiple books while they visit your library
🔧Fixed: Random Visitors would sometimes return book that they already returned
🔧Fixed: Crafting Queue would sometimes fail if you have more than one item in it
🔧Fixed: Fog could sometimes affect the coloring of your roof
Changed files in this update