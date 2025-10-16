Hey everyone 👋

The next playtest update which brings a bunch of small new things and again some fixes. Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)

➕Added: You can now put whole book-categories from a book shelf into your inventory. No need to handle each and every book

➕Added: Random Visitors from outside the village can now be approached and will tell you what they are doing in your library.

➕Added: You character now automatically turns toward resources that can be mined

⭐Improved: Since every workplace now has its own inventory, the bookbinding station will no longer remove all the items you put into it, when you close the crafting window.

⭐Improved: Francis (and other NPCs) should no longer twist their bodies when you talk to them.

⭐Improved: Animation when putting a book on a shelf

🔧Fixed: Item corruption/duplication when interacting with chests (please let us know if you encounter any more problems with this)

🔧Fixed: Duplicate entries in workplaces

🔧Fixed: Villagers would sometimes check out multiple books while they visit your library

🔧Fixed: Random Visitors would sometimes return book that they already returned

🔧Fixed: Crafting Queue would sometimes fail if you have more than one item in it

🔧Fixed: Fog could sometimes affect the coloring of your roof