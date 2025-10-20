 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20415965
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear fans,

We deeply apologize for the launch error that has recently been affecting players. We've been hard at work trying to resolve it, and we believe we've located and fixed the issue. We've released an update that should hopefully take care of everything. If you've been unable to play the Deluxe Edition of the game, please reinstall it and try again now.

Thank you very much to everyone who reached out to us about this issue. We take our players' satisfaction incredibly seriously, and we remain committed to listening to our fans.

Sincerely,

Tensei Games

Changed files in this update

