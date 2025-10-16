-Updated Unity version to address CVE-2025-59489 issue.
-Changed: Highlighting a bolt shows the rest of the bolts for that part.
-Jiggs can now find and/or replace off road jacks.
-Jiggs can now complete his final mission if you still managed to install the generator without being able to pick it up.
-Fixed an issue where the v8 fan could spin without all necessary components to power it.
-Fixed an issue where the Eagle could have an incorrect fuel reading.
Hotfix v1.943- Unity Version Update + Small Changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update