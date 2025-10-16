 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20415898
Update notes via Steam Community
-Updated Unity version to address CVE-2025-59489 issue.
-Changed: Highlighting a bolt shows the rest of the bolts for that part.
-Jiggs can now find and/or replace off road jacks.
-Jiggs can now complete his final mission if you still managed to install the generator without being able to pick it up.
-Fixed an issue where the v8 fan could spin without all necessary components to power it.
-Fixed an issue where the Eagle could have an incorrect fuel reading.

