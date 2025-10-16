-Updated Unity version to address CVE-2025-59489 issue.

-Changed: Highlighting a bolt shows the rest of the bolts for that part.

-Jiggs can now find and/or replace off road jacks.

-Jiggs can now complete his final mission if you still managed to install the generator without being able to pick it up.

-Fixed an issue where the v8 fan could spin without all necessary components to power it.

-Fixed an issue where the Eagle could have an incorrect fuel reading.