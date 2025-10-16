Fixed the bug in the skill refresh pool

2. Fixed the bug where the construction platform could not be dismantled for certain reasons

3. Fixed the bug where the bullet effect of the charged cannon weapon was reversed when charging on the right wall

4. Fixed the bug where long gun-type weapons did not receive attack speed bonuses when attacking downwards

5. Fixed the bug where a weapon accessory would inherit the accessory effect of another weapon after being swapped with another weapon accessory

6. Fixed the bug where the shotgun - Undertaker had fewer bullets when its attack speed was increased

7. The light effect of Gamma's active skill has been adjusted

8. Fixed the bug where the fishing rod texture was incorrect during fishing

9. Fixed the bug where the "light sensing system failure" intrusion did not display in the chasing room

10. Fixed the issue where the description of the environmental Ambassador in the skill app still displayed when Eta obtained the skill Environmental Ambassador. "bug"

11. Fixed the issue with weapon bonus values

12. Fixed the bug where the teaching level could not return to the main menu

13. Fixed the bug where Skill - Trap Master would take damage from ice cones in the 4th floor Parkour room

14. Fixed the bug where weapon synthesis accessories might disappear

15. Fixed the bug where the attack speed of some spell weapons was too high to sustain casting

16. Fixed the bug where the texture of the Beta Wind, Flower, Snow and Moon skin was incorrect when using a chainsaw

17. The position of the hidden mechanism has been adjusted to prevent the problem of not being able to type on the full keyboard

18. Fixed the bug of abnormal recoil in Alpha Skill and Rocket Launcher in auto-lock enemy mode

19. Fixed the bug where the sound effects within the base were automatically detected by enemies

20. After selecting the Perfect Save File, an automatic closing pop-up window will be added

21. A setting has been added that dodging at the base and outside the base does not consume dodge slots