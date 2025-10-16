 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20415731 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update today that integrates the game with Discord to display an activity image !

Added :

  • In-game activity is now connected to Discord

