Effects from different items are now allowed to be active simultaneously. (When consuming an item which you already have the effect of, the effect's duration is extended.)

Visual effects and text have been added to the checkpoints, to indicate when players are nearby and how many players are still needed.

Added texturing to the player's held rope.

Adjusts the angles at which players allowed to walk and climb.

Fixed a bug where the player stand/crouch icon would overlap with the player's extended energy bar.

Fixed a bug where some of the audio feedback for charging jumps and recharging energy wouldn't play.

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes periodically slide down ropes/ladders while hanging on to them.

Fixed a bug where players would occasionally get forced out of freeclimbing with axes when climbing near platforms.