16 October 2025 Build 20415687 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Effects from different items are now allowed to be active simultaneously. (When consuming an item which you already have the effect of, the effect's duration is extended.)

  • Visual effects and text have been added to the checkpoints, to indicate when players are nearby and how many players are still needed.

  • Added texturing to the player's held rope.

  • Adjusts the angles at which players allowed to walk and climb.

  • Fixed a bug where the player stand/crouch icon would overlap with the player's extended energy bar.

  • Fixed a bug where some of the audio feedback for charging jumps and recharging energy wouldn't play.

  • Fixed a bug where players would sometimes periodically slide down ropes/ladders while hanging on to them.

  • Fixed a bug where players would occasionally get forced out of freeclimbing with axes when climbing near platforms.

  • Fixed a bug where the Notchnugget Mushroom was granting an extreme amount of climbing speed.

