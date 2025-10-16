 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20415677 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,
It's time for another balance update, this time looking at enemy HP and equipment durability.
This should be the last big patch (in terms of file size) for small balance changes, we've run some tests with a new setup, that should result in roughly ~100Mb patch sizes going forward

  • First sector enemies now also show up in the first 5 nodes of the second sector

  • Reduced HP for elites in the first sector by 10

  • Reduced SK S01 Elite Shield durability by 2

  • Reduced DW S01 Elite Hacking console durability by 2

  • Reduced HP for Elites in the second sector by 20

  • Most second sector enemies have had one or more of their equipment pieces durability reduced by 2

  • Fixed card images for the Attack/Tactical and Support Gambit cards


That's it for today's patch, we look forward to any feedback for any recent changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link