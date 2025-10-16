First sector enemies now also show up in the first 5 nodes of the second sector





Reduced HP for elites in the first sector by 10





Reduced SK S01 Elite Shield durability by 2





Reduced DW S01 Elite Hacking console durability by 2





Reduced HP for Elites in the second sector by 20





Most second sector enemies have had one or more of their equipment pieces durability reduced by 2





Fixed card images for the Attack/Tactical and Support Gambit cards



Hey everyone,It's time for another balance update, this time looking at enemy HP and equipment durability.This should be the last big patch (in terms of file size) for small balance changes, we've run some tests with a new setup, that should result in roughly ~100Mb patch sizes going forwardThat's it for today's patch, we look forward to any feedback for any recent changes