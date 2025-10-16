Disabled thirst for NPCs, as it wasn't in a good place automation-wise. As of this update, only your followers have any needs at all, and all they need is food, which as discussed can be provided via a faction camp larder or just handed out as-needed.

The flesh-raptor impale attack has been nerfed slightly. It was going through armor too easily, which was not intended.

Someone pointed out that skunk spray was going through cars so I accidentally refactored all the explosion code so it works way better now and respects coverage from furniture etc. Shrapnel loses damage as it travels through tiles according to the coverage% and bash resistance of said tile. So a plate glass window won't really slow it down, a couch might slow it down a little, and a wall with an embrasure should be fairly safe. If there are multiple sources of coverage in a tile (a creature, a vehicle, and a piece of furniture) it will check them all and use the most obstructing one. I may have also fixed skunk spray I didn't check. The long and short of it is that explosives are safer (since you can use cover) a bit more properly destructive to terrain/vehicles, and are a bit deadlier. Running over land mines in a car can still hurt you because there's not much of a concept of "this explosion is under your car and not inside of it" yet.

@Abe fixed the recipe for blunderbuss shot.

Backported a fix to the locutus serum.

Backported a bunch of various segfault fixes.

Bone broth has been reduced from ~45 kcal per serving to 5 kcal per serving, with enjoyability dropping from 10 to 2. IRL bone broth is made with all kinds of vegetables and fresh animal carcasses. There are no veggies in our bone broth and there's no guarantee that the bones are fresh or have any kind of meat on them. Dry bones have very little nutrition, but the recipe here still includes some vinegar to extract calcium from the bones, so it remains a decent calcium supplement.

Standardized all soup/broth spoilage and enjoyability.

Fixed several instances of the game incorrectly displaying volume and weight measurements as "metric" rather than "ml" or "grams" or whatever.

Backported a fix to an issue where NPCs were sometimes not switching to a better weapon.

Switched the hitman/femme fatale profession to use a P230 which actually supports a suppressor. Switched the telescopic sight to a laser sight because putting a telescopic sight on a tiny little .32 would be ridiculous.

Fixed a bunch of mod slots on guns. More things can use suppressors now.

Fixed an issue where driving over acid was still splashing you. You're now safe 50% of the time if you're in an open vehicle like a bicycle and 100% of the time if you're in an enclosed vehicle.

Slightly weakened most domestic roofs. They're still not collapsing like I want when you hit 'em with mortars, so I'll probably weaken them a bit more.

Removed a leftover reference to the skull zombie in Sky Island.

Fixed a segfault when selecting a new vehicle part shape in the vehicle menu.

Fixed a segfault when turning off the electric carver.