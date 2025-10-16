Disabled thirst for NPCs, as it wasn't in a good place automation-wise. As of this update, only your followers have any needs at all, and all they need is food, which as discussed can be provided via a faction camp larder or just handed out as-needed.
The flesh-raptor impale attack has been nerfed slightly. It was going through armor too easily, which was not intended.
Someone pointed out that skunk spray was going through cars so I accidentally refactored all the explosion code so it works way better now and respects coverage from furniture etc. Shrapnel loses damage as it travels through tiles according to the coverage% and bash resistance of said tile. So a plate glass window won't really slow it down, a couch might slow it down a little, and a wall with an embrasure should be fairly safe. If there are multiple sources of coverage in a tile (a creature, a vehicle, and a piece of furniture) it will check them all and use the most obstructing one. I may have also fixed skunk spray I didn't check. The long and short of it is that explosives are safer (since you can use cover) a bit more properly destructive to terrain/vehicles, and are a bit deadlier. Running over land mines in a car can still hurt you because there's not much of a concept of "this explosion is under your car and not inside of it" yet.
@Abe fixed the recipe for blunderbuss shot.
Backported a fix to the locutus serum.
Backported a bunch of various segfault fixes.
Bone broth has been reduced from ~45 kcal per serving to 5 kcal per serving, with enjoyability dropping from 10 to 2. IRL bone broth is made with all kinds of vegetables and fresh animal carcasses. There are no veggies in our bone broth and there's no guarantee that the bones are fresh or have any kind of meat on them. Dry bones have very little nutrition, but the recipe here still includes some vinegar to extract calcium from the bones, so it remains a decent calcium supplement.
Standardized all soup/broth spoilage and enjoyability.
Fixed several instances of the game incorrectly displaying volume and weight measurements as "metric" rather than "ml" or "grams" or whatever.
Backported a fix to an issue where NPCs were sometimes not switching to a better weapon.
Switched the hitman/femme fatale profession to use a P230 which actually supports a suppressor. Switched the telescopic sight to a laser sight because putting a telescopic sight on a tiny little .32 would be ridiculous.
Fixed a bunch of mod slots on guns. More things can use suppressors now.
Fixed an issue where driving over acid was still splashing you. You're now safe 50% of the time if you're in an open vehicle like a bicycle and 100% of the time if you're in an enclosed vehicle.
Slightly weakened most domestic roofs. They're still not collapsing like I want when you hit 'em with mortars, so I'll probably weaken them a bit more.
Removed a leftover reference to the skull zombie in Sky Island.
Fixed a segfault when selecting a new vehicle part shape in the vehicle menu.
Fixed a segfault when turning off the electric carver.
Renamed the weaker version of Intestinal Fortitude to Obligate Digestion.
A ton of updates to armor:
Chip damage was basically not ever being called for armor because of how it worked. I have written a whole new block of code that now gives armor a very small chance to be damaged when it fully blocks a physical non-environmental attack. This chance is based on the attack's damage and the chip resistance of the armor's materials, averaged according to material proportions if applicable. STURDY helps, soft armors are resistant to being damaged by bash attacks, and most metals are pretty impervious to this stuff. Chitin is relatively easily chipped, though in reality the chance remains <1% for pretty much any attack.
Blankets, sleeping bags, pauldrons, and lorica (which have only shoulder coverage) now properly cover wings.
Sleeping bags no longer cover 100% of your body unconditionally, but do have the HOOD/COLLAR/POCKETS flags to keep you warm.
Leather has lost some of its cut and acid protection.
Chainmail has gained more cut protection.
Carpet armor is now weak and very warm but not too encumbering, so it might actually be worth considering now.
Gambesons have had their protection reduced and encumbrance increased.
Aketons have had their encumbrance increased.
The o-yoroi has had its leather thickness bumped up to a historically accurate 3mm. It's heavier than plate mail and less reliable due to the poor coverage of its iron plates, but has less encumbrance.
All chitin materials have lost most of their fire and acid resistance, excepting the biosilicified stuff, which retains its acid and a tiny bit of its fire protection. Regular chitin now gets totally wrecked by acid-spitting enemies, make sure to keep it covered or find something else to wear if you're expecting acid!
