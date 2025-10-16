v0.85 godot 4.5.1
Godot updated to 4.5.1.
Performance increased cleaning orphan nodes.
Tests on Greka dialogue on orc camp.
Starship position ajusted.
Shaders are baked for better first shader load performance.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
v0.85 godot 4.5.1
Godot updated to 4.5.1.
Performance increased cleaning orphan nodes.
Tests on Greka dialogue on orc camp.
Starship position ajusted.
Shaders are baked for better first shader load performance.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update