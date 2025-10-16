 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20415604 Edited 16 October 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.85 godot 4.5.1

  • Godot updated to 4.5.1.

  • Performance increased cleaning orphan nodes.

  • Tests on Greka dialogue on orc camp.

  • Starship position ajusted.

  • Shaders are baked for better first shader load performance.

Changed files in this update

